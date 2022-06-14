ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

6-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in Gastonia, police say

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 6-year-old girl drowned in a pool...

www.fox46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Accidents
Gastonia, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Gastonia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Https#Violent Crime#Accident
fox46.com

1 injured after suspect fires gun at car in Gastonia: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Three teens arrested, one sought in shooting death of 35-year-old in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested three teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers have taken three 16-year-olds into custody. Their names were not released. Investigators continue to search for a 15-year-old wanted in the...
HICKORY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed Tree Blocks Road In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Matthews Police Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Fraud Suspect

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who entered a T-Mobile store in Matthews and fraudulently purchased over $3,400 worth of phones and accessories. Detectives say the man entered the phone store located at 3114 Fincher Farm Road on May 19th...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist Killed In York County Collision

YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in two-vehicle collision in York County. According to the SC State Highway Patrol, a juvenile driving a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling east at the same time on SC Highway 55.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One person killed in motorcycle crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits. SCHP says that a GMC pickup...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Security guard shot at fish arcade in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.
SALISBURY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy