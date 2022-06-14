6-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — West Hudson Boulevard was shut down Friday night between South York Avenue and Clyde Street after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle, the Gastonia Police Department tweeted at about 9:40 p.m. The injuries were serious but did not appear life-threatening, an official with the police...
CHAROTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after a man was found unresponsive at a south Charlotte apartment complex pool on Thursday and later died at a hospital. CMPD said they responded to the Camden Stonecrest Apartments around noon and transported Michael Dean Stafford, 46, to Atrium Health...
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been arrested for the act of bestiality with a dog, according to CMPD. The dog is undergoing an examination and treatment at Animal Care and Control. CMPD said the incident happened on Sunday, June 12, in the 1400 block of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Wednesday marks two years since 181 rounds were fired during a block party shooting that left four people dead on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte. As of Friday, there have been no arrests directly tied to the 2020 mass shooting, investigators said. The FBI is offering a $30,000 reward […]
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 obtained video showing the moments just before a Charlotte Area Transit System bus was shot into near the corner of Nations Ford and Arrowood roads in south Charlotte on May 18. CATS released the surveillance video for the first time Friday afternoon. The video from...
Hickory Investigators are searching for a stolen vehicle after spotting a 15-year-old suspect wanted for his involvement in a fatal shooting inside. Authorities say the vehicle is a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra with N.C. license plate: RDJ-7400. Investigators say anyone who sees this vehicle should not approach it or its...
Video was released of a man firing multiple rounds at a CATS bus in May. A memorial plaque was unveiled Friday afternoon for Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson. Storm clean-up continues in Concord. Updated: 7 hours ago. Several families and a college are cleaning up today...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the January 2017 murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier in Charlotte. According to Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III, 24-year-old Mangasha Dion Clark, Jr., entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder on Wednesday in the middle of his trial, which started June 6.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced they are upping the reward for information that leads to arrests in the deadly mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road. It has been almost two years since four people lost their lives in that shooting. CMPD officials say through their partnership with...
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been injured after a suspect fired a gun at a vehicle in Gastonia, according to Gastonia Police. The shooting happened in the area of N King Street and W Airline Avenue. Officers said a man fired their gun at a vehicle and was able to flee from officers on foot.
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested three teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hickory apartment complex Monday. According to the Hickory Police Department, officers have taken three 16-year-olds into custody. Their names were not released. Investigators continue to search for a 15-year-old wanted in the...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A large tree is blocking the road at the 3000 block of Courtland Drive in Gastonia, police say. Crews say that it will take most of the day to remove. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who entered a T-Mobile store in Matthews and fraudulently purchased over $3,400 worth of phones and accessories. Detectives say the man entered the phone store located at 3114 Fincher Farm Road on May 19th...
YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in two-vehicle collision in York County. According to the SC State Highway Patrol, a juvenile driving a 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling east at the same time on SC Highway 55.
Statesville, N.C. — Classmates, friends and neighbors streamed in the First Presbyterian of Statesville to remember 39-year-old Michael Marlowe and his 5-year-old son, Bentley. "Bentley was a very sweet, sweet boy — just a child who really got along well with all of his peers and just a little...
CHARLOTTE, NC — A man charged with killing a 14-year-old boy in east Charlotte remains locked up. 20-year-old Mangasha Clark faced a judge for a bond hearing Thursday. He’s accused of shooting Anthony Fraizer in the head in January 2017. Clark’s attorney says there isn’t enough physical evidence...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a fatal two-vehicle collision on Friday morning in York County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash happened at approximately 9:43 a.m. on SC-55 near SC-557, just outside Clover city limits. SCHP says that a GMC pickup...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A security guard is recovering after being shot during a robbery at a fish arcade in Salisbury. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night after 9:00 p.m. at an arcade located at 612 S. Main St. Three men walked into the arcade with the intention of robbing the business.
