Concord, NC

Concord police look for suspect accused of rear-ending tow truck driver, leaving scene

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police are asking for help finding and identifying the person accused of crashing into a tow truck, seriously hurting its driver, and then leaving the scene.

Investigators said on Friday at about 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the crash on Concord Parkway North at the intersection of Florence Street Northwest.

Police believe while a tow truck was stopped at the traffic light there, it was hit from behind by a black sedan. The truck’s driver, John Owen, left the vehicle and approached the suspect’s car.

Officers said “some type of interaction” happened between Owen and the people inside the suspect’s car, and then the suspected driver started to leave the scene. The suspect drove around the tow truck, hitting Owen.

Suspect's car in Concord hit-and-run The suspect’s car was last seen heading north on Concord Parkway. (Concord Police Department)

Surveillance video shows Owen out of frame for about 45 seconds, but then video shows him being dragged about 50 feet up the road.

The suspect’s car was last seen heading north on Concord Parkway.

Owen was taken to a hospital in Charlotte where he is receiving treatment.

Police released photos of the suspect’s car and the suspect. The photos were captured from surveillance video systems prior to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information about the car and driver is asked to call Sergeant Clay Hall, Concord Police Department Public Safety Unit, at 704-920-5058 or email him at hallec@concordnc.gov. The public may also provide anonymous information to the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers by calling 704-93-CRIME.

©2022 Cox Media Group

