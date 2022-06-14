Proposed ordinance to change how much access house inspectors have in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – A proposed ordinance in Springfield is looking to change how much access inspectors have to your home.

City Councilor Justin Hurst says that code enforcement officers, building inspectors, and assessors have too much freedom to enter properties. He’s proposed an ordinance that would require these inspectors to get an administrative warrant before entering any homes.

Hurst says right now, these inspectors are allowed to enter any building in the city and any person that prohibits them from doing their job could face charges.

In a statement to 22News, Hurst said,

This language is in direct conflict with the Constitution and has the potential to open the city up to an onslaught of litigation if people only knew their rights. The last thing the city needs is for one of its employees to get harmed or injured on a property that they had no legal right to be on in the first place. City Councilor Justin Hurst

22News spoke to Mayor Domenic Sarno. He said he hasn’t seen the ordinance yet, but fears that it could delay life-saving efforts.

But when the call comes in there, why would you want to delay any kind of response whether it’s a landlord calling in a tenant thing or a tenant that’s having issues especially if there’s children or seniors involved? Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Hurst said there would be exceptions to the ordinance. Inspectors don’t need to get a warrant if the area can be seen from the outside or if inspectors are let in by someone 18 or older. They also don’t need to get a warrant if there’s an emergency happening.

