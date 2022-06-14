ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Dow GLBI seeking about 50 more volunteers

By Dan Chalk
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago
The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is looking for about 50 more volunteers to help run the $2.5 million LPGA Tour team event from July 10-16 at the Midland Country...

