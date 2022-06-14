ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Emerging Deal On Gun Violence: Is It Enough?

NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan group of Senates say they have reached a deal on a package of safety and gun-related measures. The deal is not yet done, but lawmakers say they are closer than they've been in a long time. The package...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

“We can’t even get background checks”: Democrats already “caved” in gun bill negotiations with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. While warning that lawmakers' continued inaction on gun control legislation will have "significant consequences" for democracy in the U.S., Sen. Chris Murphy on Sunday also tempered expectations regarding the ongoing bipartisan negotiations that began in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas late last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What didn't make it into bipartisan gun control proposal?

A bipartisan group of senators, including 10 Republicans, has reached an agreement on gun safety legislation. It includes support for states to implement "red-flag" laws, increases background checks for gun buyers under 21 and closes the "boyfriend loophole," which would prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence in a dating relationship from buying a gun. Alex Gangitano, a White House reporter for The Hill, joined CBS News to discuss what wasn't included in the deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
The Independent

Former Rep. Giffords tells Congress 'be bold' on gun reform

Eleven years after her own life was massively altered by gun violence, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington Monument Tuesday and lobbied anew for stricter gun laws after yet another string of mass shootings in America. “Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what's right,” Giffords said, surrounded by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year. “We must never stop fighting. Be bold. Be courageous. The nation is counting on you." Giffords, was shot in the head in 2011...
CONGRESS & COURTS
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Shooting#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#Gun Laws#Violent Crime#Politics Federal#Senates#Npr
The Independent

Voices: AOC and Ilhan Omar don’t agree on new gun legislation. This is why

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically worried about with what she said was “juvenile criminalization”.First, some context. On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is no legislative text yet, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Scott snaps at Schumer over gun legislation

Hello and welcome to Thursday. D.C. dysfunction— A tussle over a modest school safety bill — backed and co-sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott — and named after two of the victims of the Parkland shooting morphed to a bitter exchange between Scott, other Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

AOC expresses concern about bipartisan gun deal

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed concern about the recent deal announced by a bipartisan group of Senators to combat gun violence. Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke to reporters before votes Monday evening and said she was specifically concerned with what she said was "juvenile criminalisation." On Sunday, a bipartisan group of 20 Senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas announced a framework for legislation to combat gun violence. Though there is yet to be legislative text, part of the framework includes an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records for potential gun...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

What is Senate’s gun reform deal?

FOR years, Americans have been calling upon members of Congress to implement new gun control laws following countless deadly mass shootings. In June 2022, members of the Senate reached an agreement and announced new framework for gun control. What is Senate's gun reform deal?. On June 12, 2022, a bipartisan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Activists praise Senate's bipartisan gun control framework but complain it 'falls short' for not including assault weapons ban: Biden says he will sign the bill 'as soon as it comes to my desk'

Lawmakers and gun control activists are divided on whether to claim victory on Sunday after a bipartisan group of senators announced they have come to an agreement on a framework for gun control legislation. President Joe Biden said that he will sign the framework as soon as it comes to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Bipartisan Gun Bill Seeks to Curb the "Boyfriend Loophole"

There has been a spike in gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S. over the last two years. Things aren't looking any better in 2022 with numerous mass shootings in the country already. While many blame lax gun laws and high gun ownership for mass shootings and gun violence, loopholes like the "boyfriend loophole" and red-flag laws also contributed to the unfortunate incidents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reader's Digest

What Are Commonsense Gun Laws—and How Can They Save Lives?

Polls show that a majority of Americans want Congress to pass commonsense gun laws. These laws would not ban gun ownership or repeal the Second Amendment. Proposals include raising the minimum age to buy semiautomatic weapons, banning high-capacity magazines, passing safe storage laws, and strengthening background checks. A new gun...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy