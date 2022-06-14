The Emerging Deal On Gun Violence: Is It Enough?

Eleven years after her own life was massively altered by gun violence, former congresswoman Gabby Giffords stood in front of the Washington Monument Tuesday and lobbied anew for stricter gun laws after yet another string of mass shootings in America. “Stopping gun violence takes courage, the courage to do what's right,” Giffords said, surrounded by more than 45,000 small vases of white and orange flowers representing each of the Americans killed by gun violence each year. “We must never stop fighting. Be bold. Be courageous. The nation is counting on you." Giffords, was shot in the head in 2011...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO