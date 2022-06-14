Two young girls dumped in Venetian Isles were shot and left for dead after one was raped, police say
By GABRIELLA KILLETT
NOLA.com
3 days ago
Two young girls who were dumped in a remote area of Venetian Isles last week were both shot in the head and left for dead after their attacker allegedly forced one of teens to perform oral sex on him at gunpoint, according to court documents that became available on...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
An unqualified teenage driver died along with his two friends after he stole his mother's powerful Ford Fiesta ST while she was asleep and crashed into a tree at 104mph, an inquest has heard. Martin Ward, 18, Ryan Geddes, 19, and Mason Hall, 19, all died in the horror crash...
THE victims of a mass shooting at a Denny's have been identified, as witnesses who fled the scene to save themselves share new details. The horrific event claimed the lives of four people who were at the restaurant in Juarez, Mexico which is just 10 miles away from El Paso, Texas.
Tyler Sanders, an actor who starred and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role on the Amazon Prime series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, died at the age of 18 on Thursday. The 911 Lone Star performer was found at home in Los Angeles but the cause of...
A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
A teacher has told a court she was concerned for a pupil's safety months before he was killed by his mother's partner. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering Sebastian Kalinowski in August 2021. One of the 15-year-old's teachers told a jury there was nothing concrete for her...
A new memorial has been opened to the families of the 14 victims killed in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, which happened back in 2015.It’s been six and a half years in the making, and the ‘Curtain of Courage’ is marked with Shannon Johnson’s final words as he shielded others on 2 December.Johnson, a health inspector for San Bernardino County, spoke to his wounded coworker Denise Peraza — “I got you. Lord, have mercy”.Environmental Health Services were attacked during an off-site training event at the Inland Regional Center.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon seeks to launch new campaign for Scottish independenceNew virtual experience shows daily struggles people with dementia faceSpaceX fires at least five for speaking against Elon Musk
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two workers were killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul. Hours after the fatal incident, crews are still working into the night to recover one of the bodies. The St. Paul Fire Department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood. While fire crews responded quickly to the scene, it was too late to secure the trench and save the workers who'd been buried underground."We feel horrible for the victims when anything like this happens," said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson. "We train for this every single day ... Unfortunately, time was not on our side to make that difference today." Lahens St. Fleur watched as dozens of first-responders flooded the street near his home. He and others were heartbroken for the workers and their families."I'm just very, very sad that this happened," he said. "My heart really goes out to those people." Fire officials say crews will work through the night until the second body has been recovered. The names of the two workers have yet to be released.
Comments / 0