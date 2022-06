NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry Wednesday, the outside thermostat will continue to increase Thursday into the Father’s Day weekend. During the morning Thursday, temperatures were in the 50s and 60s and indicies went low as the 40s. Winds were relatively light with speeds of 5 to 10 mph and the dew points were in the 20s to 40s, making the airmass very parched of any moisture, allowing for conditions to feel very arid. This is caused by a strong area of high pressure impacting our area and this will contribute in our heatwave this Father’s Day weekend.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO