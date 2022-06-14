Louisiana Legislative Leaders Want More Time On Congressional Maps

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.

BRIDGE CITY, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO