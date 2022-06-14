ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Legislative Leaders Want More Time On Congressional Maps

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana legislative leaders are hoping for more time on putting together a new congressional map. They...

7 maps the Louisiana Legislature will consider for new congressional districts

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Louisiana lawmakers have so far filed seven maps to consider in a special session brought about after a federal court rejected a congressional redistricting proposal they approved earlier this year. The judge in the case has given legislators until Monday to submit a map with two majority-Black districts in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
Louisiana Legislature agrees to get rid of Confederate state holidays

Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day haven’t been celebrated in Louisiana in decades, but they still exist on the state’s calendar of official holidays. That will change after House Bill 248, authored by Rep. Matthew Willard, receives Senate approval. It removes Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the state’s legal holiday calendar. Senators voted 28-4 in favor of the bill Friday. The House of Representatives previously approved it, 62-20.
Amid crime spike, are Louisiana criminal justice bills 'rollbacks' or 'needed tweaks'?

Before getting to the meat of why Gov. John Bel Edwards last week vetoed legislation that would have changed the criteria for when a four-time felony offender could get out of prison, he waxed about the advances brought on by a five-year-old bipartisan effort to redirect Louisiana’s throw away the key criminal justice system to something closer to rehabilitation.
La. lawmakers are among the thousands losing insurance coverage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Louisiana legislators are among the thousands of people who have lost their property insurance even as we move deeper into the hurricane season. Rep. Kyle Green is a Democrat representing a portion of Jefferson Parish. “Me personally, I will be one of those individuals to...
Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana

Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
Gov. Edwards Activates Louisiana State Police, Dept. of Corrections; Sends Additional Personnel to Assist at Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.
Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges in Federal Court

Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
Five Iowa Counties Included In Severe Weather Disaster Proclamation

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
