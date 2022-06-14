Louisiana Legislative Leaders Want More Time On Congressional Maps

This story was originally published by the Louisiana Illuminator. Louisiana lawmakers have so far filed seven maps to consider in a special session brought about after a federal court rejected a congressional redistricting proposal they approved earlier this year. The judge in the case has given legislators until Monday to submit a map with two majority-Black districts in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After hours of debate, the Senate committee made no headway in deciding if one of two bills would head to the House floor. It’s day two of a special session called by Governor John Bel Edwards to redraw Louisiana congressional maps. SB1 sponsored...
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Signs 48 More Bills into Law from the 2022 Legislative Session. Louisiana – On June 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he signed 48 more bills into law. Louisiana Governor Edwards signed the following 48 bills into law:. ACT 359—HB 17Provides...
As the U.S. Senate moves closer to crafting and approving a bipartisan bill that would fund states that establish red flag laws, Louisiana’s governor said he believes the state can go one better. Red flag laws allow courts and police to temporarily take firearms from someone deemed a threat...
Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day haven’t been celebrated in Louisiana in decades, but they still exist on the state’s calendar of official holidays. That will change after House Bill 248, authored by Rep. Matthew Willard, receives Senate approval. It removes Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the state’s legal holiday calendar. Senators voted 28-4 in favor of the bill Friday. The House of Representatives previously approved it, 62-20.
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed nearly four dozen bills into law this week including benefit increases for school retirees, Medicaid coverage of dental care and a slew of locally focused measures. The bills approved on Wednesday include House Bill 17, sponsored by Rep. Phillip DeVillier,...
Before getting to the meat of why Gov. John Bel Edwards last week vetoed legislation that would have changed the criteria for when a four-time felony offender could get out of prison, he waxed about the advances brought on by a five-year-old bipartisan effort to redirect Louisiana’s throw away the key criminal justice system to something closer to rehabilitation.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made Juneteenth an official state holiday last year, but this is the first time the Friday before June 19 is being treated as a full-fledged holiday in Louisiana. State offices will be closed today, and state employees are scheduled to be off. “Juneteenth honors the day...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some Louisiana legislators are among the thousands of people who have lost their property insurance even as we move deeper into the hurricane season. Rep. Kyle Green is a Democrat representing a portion of Jefferson Parish. “Me personally, I will be one of those individuals to...
Perhaps it is appropriate that the governor of the Sportsman’s Paradise is the very picture of an enthusiastic hunter and responsible gun owner. And John Bel Edwards, a disciple of the Second Amendment, has had enough. For the second time in this season of happy milestones, gun violence has...
Louisiana is the third deadliest state in the country when it comes to distracted driving, according to a report released Monday. The study, produced by Zutobi, an online driver education resource platform, relied on the latest data released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in March. The report ranked...
Start-Up that uses Wood Waste to Produce Gasoline Plans $800 Million Clean Energy Facility in Louisiana. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on June 14, 2022 that Arbor Renewable Gas LLC, a Houston-based company founded in 2019 that produces renewable gasoline and green hydrogen from wood waste and forest residue, is evaluating West Baton Rouge Parish for a planned $800 million manufacturing and distribution facility that will use carbon capture and sequestration emissions-reduction technology.
A St. Tammany Parish judge on Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office to a new law that authorizes prosecutors to amend convictions or sentences with a judge’s approval. Judge John Keller of the 22nd Judicial District ruled that the statute, written by the...
Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed Louisiana State Police and The Department of Corrections to immediately provide additional personnel to assist The Office of Juvenile Justice with its staffing shortage at both Bridge City Center for Youth and Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe. Starting Friday evening, correctional and probation and parole officers from DOC will begin augmenting OJJ staff and State Police Troopers will secure the perimeter of the facilities. This comes in direct response to the recent disturbances at both centers. OJJ is also exploring additional short and long term housing options.
Louisiana Rapper Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Firearms Charges. Louisiana – Javorious Scott, aka Jaydayoungan, age 24, a Bogalusa, Louisiana, resident and rapper was sentenced by United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance to a sentence of time served after serving approximately seven months imprisonment, one year of supervised release, a $5,500.00 fine and a $100.00 mandatory special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(n)(1) and 924(a)(1)(D), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
If you love history and adventure, than I've got great news for you! I just learned that the longest bayou in the whole world stretches between northeast Louisiana and southeastern Arkansas. It's called Bayou Bartholomew, and contained in its approximately 364 miles is a natural wonder that's older than the Louisiana Purchase!
Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
"I'm not the only one scared about it - I think everyone else is scared about not having the coverage," those were the words of Sofia Dheming, a homeowner impacted by Lighthouse Excalibur after they recently folded coverage in Louisiana.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie counties after recent severe weather. The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of the severe weather. The proclamation activates...
