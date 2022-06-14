ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

DACA is turning 10 years old, but the program's future is precarious

By Joel Rose
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Ten years...

www.npr.org

Person
Barack Obama
POPSUGAR

Letter From the Editor: Revisiting DACA 10 Years Later

Every year, thousands of undocumented immigrants migrate to the United States in search of a better life and opportunities they weren't granted in their home countries. Many families immigrate with their young children who eventually grow up to call the United States home. But unlike children born in the US, they aren't granted the same rights and protections.
IMMIGRATION

