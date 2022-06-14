DACA is turning 10 years old, but the program's future is precarious

Ten years ago, the Obama administration announced Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with DACA recipients Diana Pliego and Esder Chong about the past decade. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Ten years ago today, the Obama administration announced a new program to protect a certain group of...
Flavia Negrete was 15 years old and a junior in a Maryland high school when she and her mother watched President Barack Obama announce that his administration would offer work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants like her who had arrived in the U.S. as children. "My mom...
Every year, thousands of undocumented immigrants migrate to the United States in search of a better life and opportunities they weren't granted in their home countries. Many families immigrate with their young children who eventually grow up to call the United States home. But unlike children born in the US, they aren't granted the same rights and protections.
The immigration policy that is providing hundreds of thousands of people the opportunity to live and work in the United States without fear that their future would be disrupted by deportation is now ten years old. When Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA was issued by executive order under...
