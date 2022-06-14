Job Fair in Cape Canaveral

Juneteenth is right around the corner! Here is a county-by-county list of events planned this weekend in Central Florida commemorating the end of slavery. A celebration will take place at Riverfront Park located at 401 Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be performances by Reflections Band and the Emma Jewel Charter Academy step team. Guest speakers include Mr. Stephon Williams and Dr. Tameka Hobbs. More information available here.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A massive development is in the works on 750 acres in Osceola County, just east of Lake Tohopekaliga and west of Florida’s Turnpike. The...
ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA awarded the Orlando Science Center a $795,000 grant, the center said Tuesday. OSC said this grant will help promote a multiyear national partnership for STEM youth engagement in underrepresented communities across Orlando. “We recognize that to have a substantial impact on the students in this...
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – It is things just like this that serve as a constant reminder of how blessed we truly are to serve as Law Enforcement Officers in Brevard County. Clint Hausmann, a standout student at Merritt Island Christian School, was assigned his senior...
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A couple dozen homeowners claim they spent a small fortune on backyards pools then begged the contractor to finish the job. “A big hole filled with cement,” Franklin Drakes told Action 9, pointing to his yard. He said that’s what he has to show for...
Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Candidate for School Board of Brevard County District 2 Courtney Lewis stopped by the Mike Erdman Space Coast Daily TV studios in Merritt Island to speak on her campaign and the upcoming election season. Lewis is a mom to a 6-year-old special needs first-grader. She...
PALM BAY - The City of Palm Bay was allocated $18,009,865 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). At the May 5, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, Palm Bay City Council earmarked $5M for the purpose of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and any public services associated with such efforts. The City is seeking applications from eligible applicants for such purposes. The Request for Applications (RFA) was published on the City’s website at www.pbfl.org/ARPA on Monday, June 13 Submissions will be due by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
A love of the beach and a few nudges from the universe helped Brian and Joanne Duncanson end up in Vero Beach, with one happenstance after another shaping their decision to relocate in sunny Florida. Brian says that while they were visiting his mother in Orlando, they realized they needn’t...
Parrish Healthcare first in Brevard County to receive certification in new treatment for sleep disorder. Some 8,000 Titusville residents, and over 70,000 people in Brevard County, are hurting themselves – sometimes to the point of death – when they go to sleep, say Parrish Healthcare sleep medicine experts.
“The popular DRX-9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Therapy was featured on various news networks as well as the popular, hit television show, The Doctors. Dr. Nazario & Mattia Spinal Care & Rehab Center offers this life changing treatment in the Orlando, FL area for residents suffering with aches & pains.”. To...
Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
Whether a new state law passed during a May special session of the legislature will do anything to bring rate relief to island homeowners facing soaring property insurance premiums is still unknown, but local insurance professionals are cautiously optimistic that the reforms – when they kick in – will make a meaningful difference.
MELBOURNE, Fla. - One of America's largest multinational aerospace and defense technology companies is holding a job fair this Friday on the Space Coast. With unemployment rates plunging across the country, one company on the Space Coast says they need to make hundreds of hires to keep the launches coming.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A building that is expected to become downtown Orlando’s new tallest skyscraper just took a big step toward breaking ground. Developers of the property at 1000 North Orange Avenue said they have filed permitting documents to build the first phase of their project. It was...
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's newest major attraction has its Grand Opening!. Discover the current and upcoming cutting-edge innovations of space exploration from NASA and their commercial partners. Then enter the spaceport of the future and launch aboard one of four unforgettable journeys to distant worlds on an immersive ride.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Development review committee approved a proposal Wednesday to build a huge development in St. Cloud that would bring 7,800 new residents to the east side of Lake Toho. It's referred to as the Whaley Platt Development and the plan is to build...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An Astra rocket launch from the Cape on Sunday failed. It's the second time the start-up was unable to put satellites into orbit. It’s known as the ‘little rocket’ as the Astra Venture-class vehicle is much smaller than the other private space companies’ rockets like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
ABOVE VIDEO: The future of space travel will come to life at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex with the opening of its brand-new attraction on Wednesday, June 15, Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex, which will feature the spaceport of the future, Spaceport KSC, and an all-new restaurant, Space Bowl Bistro.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Schools Transportation officials have been hiring for a while. Assistant Director Randy Wheeler says job fairs held in recent months have been successful but not enough. “It appears that one out of every five applicants that walk in, only one makes it,” Wheeler...
Comments / 0