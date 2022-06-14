ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Job Fair in Cape Canaveral

vieravoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCareerSource Brevard invites Brevard County residents who are...

www.vieravoice.com

fox35orlando.com

County-by-county list: Juneteenth celebrations planned in Central Florida this weekend

Juneteenth is right around the corner! Here is a county-by-county list of events planned this weekend in Central Florida commemorating the end of slavery. A celebration will take place at Riverfront Park located at 401 Riveredge Boulevard in Cocoa on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be performances by Reflections Band and the Emma Jewel Charter Academy step team. Guest speakers include Mr. Stephon Williams and Dr. Tameka Hobbs. More information available here.
ORLANDO, FL
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
wmfe.org

Disney delays moving thousands of jobs from California to Florida

Disney has delayed moving 2,000 high-skilled jobs from California to Florida amid the company’s public spat with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education or so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The 2,000 jobs were supposed to be moved from California to Orlando by...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Palm Bay to address homelessness, housing using American Rescue Plan Act funding

PALM BAY - The City of Palm Bay was allocated $18,009,865 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). At the May 5, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, Palm Bay City Council earmarked $5M for the purpose of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and any public services associated with such efforts. The City is seeking applications from eligible applicants for such purposes. The Request for Applications (RFA) was published on the City’s website at www.pbfl.org/ARPA on Monday, June 13 Submissions will be due by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 15.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Magans Ocean Walk: Ocean view without oceanfront price

A love of the beach and a few nudges from the universe helped Brian and Joanne Duncanson end up in Vero Beach, with one happenstance after another shaping their decision to relocate in sunny Florida. Brian says that while they were visiting his mother in Orlando, they realized they needn’t...
VERO BEACH, FL
orangeobserver.com

Orange County denies Discovery Church's Horizon West campus

Orange County commissioners on Tuesday, June 7, denied a request to build a church in Horizon West. Discovery Church sought a special exemption to construct a 43,190-square-foot, 737-seat church within the Lake Avalon Rural Settlement. The parcel currently is zoned A-1, which allows agriculture use of the land, as well as nurseries and greenhouses. In larger lots, the A-1 zoning allows for the construction of mobile homes and single-family homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Jobs
veronews.com

Will new law help curb rate hikes for property insurance?

Whether a new state law passed during a May special session of the legislature will do anything to bring rate relief to island homeowners facing soaring property insurance premiums is still unknown, but local insurance professionals are cautiously optimistic that the reforms – when they kick in – will make a meaningful difference.
VERO BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Northrop Grumman holding hiring event in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One of America's largest multinational aerospace and defense technology companies is holding a job fair this Friday on the Space Coast. With unemployment rates plunging across the country, one company on the Space Coast says they need to make hundreds of hires to keep the launches coming.
MELBOURNE, FL
vieravoice.com

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex Grand Opening

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex's newest major attraction has its Grand Opening!. Discover the current and upcoming cutting-edge innovations of space exploration from NASA and their commercial partners. Then enter the spaceport of the future and launch aboard one of four unforgettable journeys to distant worlds on an immersive ride.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Astra's failed rocket launch reminds us spaceflight can be difficult

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An Astra rocket launch from the Cape on Sunday failed. It's the second time the start-up was unable to put satellites into orbit. It’s known as the ‘little rocket’ as the Astra Venture-class vehicle is much smaller than the other private space companies’ rockets like SpaceX and Blue Origin.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

