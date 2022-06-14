Job Fair in Cape Canaveral

PALM BAY - The City of Palm Bay was allocated $18,009,865 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). At the May 5, 2022 Regular Council Meeting, Palm Bay City Council earmarked $5M for the purpose of addressing homelessness, affordable housing, and any public services associated with such efforts. The City is seeking applications from eligible applicants for such purposes. The Request for Applications (RFA) was published on the City’s website at www.pbfl.org/ARPA on Monday, June 13 Submissions will be due by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 15.

PALM BAY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO