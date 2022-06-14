ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gabbie Giffords reflects on this moment in time for gun safety measures

By Mary Louise Kelly
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabby Giffords
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Npr
The Conversation U.S.

Did the assault weapons ban of 1994 bring down mass shootings? Here's what the data tells us

A spate of high-profile mass shootings in the U.S. has sparked calls for Congress to look at imposing a ban on so-called assault weapons – covering the types of guns used in both the recent Buffalo grocery attack and that on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Such a prohibition has been in place before. As President Joe Biden noted in his June 2, 2022, speech addressing gun violence, almost three decades ago bipartisan support in Congress helped push through a federal assault weapons ban in 1994, as part of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act. That ban was...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Thousands take to streets around the nation demanding action on gun laws

WASHINGTON - Through light rain and cloudy skies, thousands rallied in front of the National monument Saturday  in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. "Enough is enough," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told the second March for Our Lives rally in her city. "I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America's mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Activists praise Senate's bipartisan gun control framework but complain it 'falls short' for not including assault weapons ban: Biden says he will sign the bill 'as soon as it comes to my desk'

Lawmakers and gun control activists are divided on whether to claim victory on Sunday after a bipartisan group of senators announced they have come to an agreement on a framework for gun control legislation. President Joe Biden said that he will sign the framework as soon as it comes to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

'1619 Project' journalist lays bare why Black Americans 'live sicker and die quicker'

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. It's no secret there are problems with health care in America, and it's no surprise that Black people have poorer health outcomes in the United States than whites, given disparities in income, wealth and insurance coverage. Our guest, Linda Villarosa, is an author and journalist who's been writing about the intersection of race and health for years. She says for a long time she thought poverty was the explanation for why Blacks were less healthy than whites. But over time, her thinking has changed. She now believes something else is making Black people sicker, and that something is racism. In a new book, she argues that while poverty certainly matters in health, studies show that Black people suffer long-term health effects from the daily stress of living in a racist society, and that the health care system itself is infected with racial bias among providers, administrators and policymakers.
HEALTH
The Week

Mass shooters' favorite gun

The assault rifle, America's most popular gun, has become the preferred instrument for mass murder. Here's everything you need to know:. Assault rifles, often called AR-15-style weapons, have been used in many mass shootings, including the recent massacre of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket and the slaughter of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. These weapons are identifiable by three features: They're semiautomatic, meaning they can be repeatedly fired with the squeeze of the trigger; they have detachable magazines for easy reloading; and they have components, such as a pistol grip, that allow shooters to fire continuously with their rifle trained on the target. The AR-15 is the civilian counterpart of the U.S. military's M16, which has a shorter barrel and can fire three-round bursts with one pull of the trigger. These marvels of engineering are stunningly efficient and easy to use, earning the title "America's Rifle" from the National Rifle Association and the nickname the "iPhone of firearms."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy