Gabbie Giffords reflects on this moment in time for gun safety measures

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. It's no secret there are problems with health care in America, and it's no surprise that Black people have poorer health outcomes in the United States than whites, given disparities in income, wealth and insurance coverage. Our guest, Linda Villarosa, is an author and journalist who's been writing about the intersection of race and health for years. She says for a long time she thought poverty was the explanation for why Blacks were less healthy than whites. But over time, her thinking has changed. She now believes something else is making Black people sicker, and that something is racism. In a new book, she argues that while poverty certainly matters in health, studies show that Black people suffer long-term health effects from the daily stress of living in a racist society, and that the health care system itself is infected with racial bias among providers, administrators and policymakers.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO