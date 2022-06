SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The control tower at Sacramento Executive Airport was empty on Tuesday due to a staffing shortage, according to Sacramento County. "Like a lot of non-federally operated control towers at airports across the country, smaller airports across the country, we have seen a staffing shortage and that means, you know, since November, we've had a reduction in staff. There are some days we don't have any staff in the tower at all," said Scott Johnston, a county spokesperson.

