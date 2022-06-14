One of President Zelenskyy's top advisers told NPR what Ukraine wants

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
FUMING Kim Jong-un has slammed the West for deploying warships, planes and thousands of troops amid fears the tyrant will detonate a nuke. The North Korean dictator hit out after the US announced it's set to lead the Rim of the Pacific exercise on its doorstep near Hawaii and Southern California.
The president of Russia Vladimir Putin reportedly needed medical assistance after a trending video showed the Russian leader uncontrollably shaking while he was honoring director Nikita Mikhalkov with the Russian Federation's State Prize.
Street fighting raged Tuesday for control of Ukraine's flashpoint city of Severodonetsk, with the situation changing "every hour", an official said, as Kyiv warned its troops were outnumbered by Russian forces. Just days ago, Moscow seemed close to taking the strategic industrial hub in the east but Ukrainian forces have...
Russia and China announced the opening of a new bridge with "special symbolic meaning" Friday in hopes of bolstering trade as Moscow continues to feel the effects of sanctions imposed by the west over its invasion of Ukraine. The bridge now linking Blagoveshchensk, Russia, to Heihe, China, over the Amur...
Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs. Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United...
FORMER Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, has been charged with exporting two US-origin planes to Russia without a licence by American authorities. The US Justice Department ordered the seizure of two aircraft owned by the Russian oligarch today, saying they had been used in violation of sanctions on Russia imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting. Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We...
Comments / 0