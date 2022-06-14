ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flag Day ceremony "retires" Old Glory

County News Review
 2 days ago
American Legion Post 290 hosted a Flag Day ceremony on Tuesday, June 14.

In honor of Flag Day, the legion hosted a flag retirement ceremony. In that ceremony, tattered and unserviceable flags are "retired" in a ceremony that shows respect for the flag before it is taken out of service and burned.

County News Review

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review.

