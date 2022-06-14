ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital license plates now available for commercial vehicles in Texas

By Julia Falcon
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Digital license plates are now available for commercial vehicles in Texas.

Eligible commercial fleet owners now have the option to put a digital license plate on the back of their vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

"Texans rely on commercial vehicles for the safe and efficient movement of goods and services that are crucial to supporting the state's economy" said TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia. "Offering digital licenses plates to commercial fleets is part of our ongoing commitment to streamline and modernize motor vehicle services."

The vehicle must already be registered in Texas to qualify for a digital license plate and an additional $95 administrative fee is applied to the digital license plate order.

The license plate, manufactured by Reviver, first appeared on vehicles in California in 2016 as part of a pilot program. In 2016, a battery-powered version of the license plate was launched.

