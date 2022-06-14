ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Judge lifts major obstacle for Nebraska medical pot campaign

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska removed a major obstacle for activists who want to legalize medical marijuana via a ballot campaign, ruling that petition circulators no longer have to gather signatures from at least 5% of voters in 38 or more counties.

U.S. District Judge John Gerrard issued an order Monday to temporarily bar the state from enforcing the requirement, which is enshrined in the Nebraska Constitution to guarantee at least some buy-in from rural voters before an issue can appear on a statewide ballot.

The ruling comes at a critical time for medical marijuana supporters, who have until July 7 to submit at least 87,000 valid signatures on each of two petitions to Nebraska’s secretary of state. The campaign began with strong prospects but has struggled a bit since one of its biggest donors died, forcing organizers to rely primarily on volunteers.

In a lawsuit, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska argued that the requirement violates free speech and equal protection rights by making some voters’ signatures more valuable than others. They argued that, for signature gathering purposes, one voter in sparsely populated Arthur County is equal to 1,216 voters in Douglas County, which includes Omaha.

“The state of Nebraska is absolutely free to require a showing of statewide support for a ballot initiative — but it may not do so based on units of dramatically differing population, resulting in discrimination among voters,” Gerrard wrote in his ruling, which will remain in effect until a final decision is made.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said he’ll appeal.

Nebraska’s population is heavily concentrated in its largest and medium-sized cities. The smallest of its 93 counties are among the least-populated nationally, with several having fewer than 500 residents.

Nebraska state Sen. Anna Wishart, a leader of the campaign, said she and others still intend to gather signatures in all 93 counties, but that striking the constitutional restriction is a “big win” for Nebraskans who want legal access to the drug for medicinal use.

“Nebraskans across the state support this issue because they know a loved one, friend or neighbor, who is sick and would benefit from having access to medical cannabis,” she said.

ACLU attorney Jane Seu said the ruling will help protect direct democracy in Nebraska for all residents, regardless of where they live.

The 5% requirement has faced legal challenges before, including in 2014 when a federal judge declared it unconstitutional. An appeals court later overturned the decision on a technical, procedural matter but didn’t rule on the merits of the case.

The ACLU said courts have struck down similar requirements in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is circulating two complementary petitions and said it has collected a combined total of more than 80,000 signatures. The group needs 87,000 valid signatures on each petition by the deadline to qualify.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
State
Idaho State
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Utah State
State
Nebraska State
The Associated Press

Palin, Begich, Gross advance in Alaska US House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross have advanced to the August special election for the state’s only U.S. House seat. Palin, Begich and Gross, an orthopedic surgeon, were among 48 candidates in last Saturday’s special primary for...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wishart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#The Nebraska Constitution
The Associated Press

A list of recent high-profile shootings in the US

The church shooting Thursday in Alabama is just the latest recent high-profile shooting in May and June, starting with a racist attack that killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Some of the more notable episodes of gun violence in recent weeks:. At least two people...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Missouri man pleads guilty in catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy