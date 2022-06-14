ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A warming climate decreases microbial diversity, study finds

By University of Oklahoma
Newswise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Researchers at the University of Oklahoma have found that the warming climate is decreasing microbial diversity, which is essential for soil health. Led by Jizhong Zhou, Ph.D., the director of the Institute for Environmental Genomics at OU, the research team conducted an eight-year experiment that found that climate warming...

www.newswise.com

Phys.org

Research extends the lifetime of molecules in organic flow batteries to practical values

Researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), in collaboration with colleagues at the University of Cambridge, have developed a new method to dramatically extend the lifetime of organic aqueous flow batteries, improving the commercial viability of a technology that has the potential to safely and inexpensively store energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Plastic pollution in ocean may harbor novel antibiotics, study shows

Plastic pollution in the ocean may serve as a source for novel antibiotics, according to a new student-led study conducted in collaboration with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The research will be presented at the American Society for Microbiology's conference in Washington, D.C. on June 9-13, 2022. Scientists estimate between...
WASHINGTON, DC
Phys.org

Examining how lichens defend themselves against toxic metals and high acidity

The chemical composition of lichens depends on the basis (substrate) on which they grow. In this way lichens adapt to adverse conditions—such as a high level of acidity (low pH) or the presence of toxic metals. A new property of these organisms was discovered by biologists of the Ural Federal University (UrFU), who studied more than 740 species of lichens. Samples were collected from rocks and trees (spruce, pine, birch, alder, aspen, poplar). The research results was published in Frontiers in Forest and Global Change.
WILDLIFE
#Nature Microbiology#Semi Arid Climate#Climate Change#Biodiversity
Phys.org

Graphene dust is not harmful, study finds

Graphene-related materials (GRMs) are often used to reinforce polymers. In small concentrations of up to five weight percent, GRMs can significantly enhance the strength, electrical conductivity and thermal transport of composites for a variety of applications. However, being a relatively new set of materials, graphene and GRMs need to be carefully assessed in order to identify potential adverse effects prior commercialization.
CHEMISTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Commercial T cell test reveals factors correlated with diminished responses to SARS-CoV-2 in clinical study subjects

T cell testing using a commercial T cell test, QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO, offers insight into the immune response to infection and vaccination of patients with COVID-19 and suggests that age and time from infection are significant factors related to the magnitude of cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to COVID-19. The findings are presented at ASM Microbe 2022, the annual meeting of the American Society for Microbiology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Study Uncovers Important Factor in the Underlying Causes of Autism Risk

Scientists at the Texas A&M University College of Medicine have made a breakthrough discovery about the development of the brain. This new information contributes to our understanding of how the part of the brain that makes humans more intelligent than other mammals develops, and offers insights into what causes intellectual disabilities, including autism spectrum disorders. For years, experts have known that a thin layer of cells in the neocortex — the part of the brain that controls higher order functions such as cognition, perception and language — is directly correlated with intelligence in mammals. The larger the surface area of the neocortex, the more highly developed the mental capacity of that organism. For example, the thickness of the human neocortex is only about three-fold greater than that of mice. Yet, the surface area of the human neocortex is 1,000-fold greater than that of mice. Malformations in this part of the brain progress to developmental deficits that include autism spectrum disorders and intellectual disabilities.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Common drug-resistant superbug develops fast resistance to 'last resort' antibiotic

A study published today in Cell Reports reveals how populations of a bacterium called Pseudomonas respond to being treated with Colistin, a "last resort" antibiotic for patients who have developed multi-drug resistant infections. Antibiotics play a key role in human health by helping to combat bacterial infection, but bacteria can...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

Complex correlated states emerging from many-body interactions between quasiparticles (electrons, excitons and phonons) are at the core of condensed matter physics and material science. In low-dimensional materials, quantum confinement affects the electronic, and subsequently, optical properties for these correlated states. Here, by combining photoluminescence, optical reflection measurements and ab initio theoretical calculations, we demonstrate an unconventional excitonic state and its bound phonon sideband in layered silicon diphosphide (SiP2), where the bound electron"“hole pair is composed of electrons confined within one-dimensional phosphorus"“phosphorus chains and holes extended in two-dimensional SiP2 layers. The excitonic state and emergent phonon sideband show linear dichroism and large energy redshifts with increasing temperature. Our ab initio many-body calculations confirm that the observed phonon sideband results from the correlated interaction between excitons and optical phonons. With these results, we propose layered SiP2 as a platform for the study of excitonic physics and many-particle effects.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Bacterial intimacy insights could help tackle antimicrobial resistance

One of the primary ways harmful bacteria acquire resistance to antibiotics is by receiving DNA from other bacteria that are already resistant. This DNA exchange is made via a process called conjugation, akin to bacterial sex, whereby two bacteria form an intimate attachment, and one transfers a packet of DNA to the other.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The embryonic zebrafish brain is seeded by a lymphatic-dependent population of mrc1 microglia precursors

Microglia are the resident macrophages of the CNS that serve critical roles in brain construction. Although human brains contain microglia by 4 weeks gestation, an understanding of the earliest microglia that seed the brain during its development remains unresolved. Using time-lapse imaging in zebrafish, we discovered a mrc1a+ microglia precursor population that seeds the brain before traditionally described microglia. These early microglia precursors are dependent on lymphatic vasculature that surrounds the brain and are independent of pu1+ yolk sac-derived microglia. Single-cell RNA-sequencing datasets reveal Mrc1+ microglia in the embryonic brains of mice and humans. We then show in zebrafish that these early mrc1a+ microglia precursors preferentially expand during pathophysiological states in development. Taken together, our results identify a critical role of lymphatics in the microglia precursors that seed the early embryonic brain.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Exposure to High Levels of Air Pollution in Early Life Impacts Brain Connectivity

Higher exposure to air pollution is associated with higher functional connectivity among several brain regions in preadolescents, while exposure to traffic noise was not, according to a study led by ISGlobal, an institution supported by ”la Caixa” Foundation. The findings also identify the first years of life as the most sensitive period of exposure to air pollution.
HEALTH
Phys.org

DNA evolves at different rates, depending on chromosome structure

The structure of how DNA is stored in archaea makes a significant difference to how quickly it evolves, according to a new study by Indiana University researchers. The study, led by molecular biologist Stephen Bell, Distinguished Professor and chair of the College of Arts and Sciences' Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at Indiana University (IU) Bloomington, was recently published in Nature Microbiology. Its findings have the potential to impact research on the treatment of genetic diseases such as cancer.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New method helps exfoliate hexagonal boron nitride nanosheets

Chinese researchers recently reported an innovative mechanical process for controllably exfoliating hexagonal boron nitride nanosheets (h-BNNSs).This method, known as the "water-icing triggered exfoliation process," was proposed by Prof. Zhang Junyan's group from the Lanzhou Institute of Chemical Physics (LICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). h-BNNSs, with a honeycomb-like...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Abdominal adipose tissue and liver fat imaging in very low birth weight adults born preterm: birth cohort with sibling-controls

Preterm birth at very low birth weight (VLBW,"‰<"‰1500Â g) is associated with an accumulation of cardiovascular and metabolic risk factors from childhood at least to middle age. Small-scale studies suggest that this could partly be explained by increased visceral or ectopic fat. We performed magnetic resonance imaging on 78 adults born preterm at VLBW in Finland between 1978 and 1990 and 72 term same-sex siblings as controls, with a mean age of 29Â years. We collected T1-weighted images from the abdomen, and magnetic resonance spectra from the liver, subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue, and tibia. The adipose tissue volumes of VLBW adults did not differ from their term siblings when adjusting for age, sex, and maternal and perinatal factors. The mean differences were as follows: subcutaneous âˆ’"‰0.48% (95% CI âˆ’"‰14.8%, 16.3%), visceral 7.96% (95% CI âˆ’"‰10.4%, 30.1%), and total abdominal fat quantity 1.05% (95% CI âˆ’"‰13.7%, 18.4%). Hepatic triglyceride content was also similar. VLBW individuals displayed less unsaturation in subcutaneous adipose tissue (âˆ’"‰4.74%, 95% CI âˆ’"‰9.2%, âˆ’"‰0.1%) but not in tibial bone marrow (1.68%, 95% CI âˆ’"‰1.86%, 5.35%). VLBW adults displayed similar adipose tissue volumes and hepatic triglyceride content as their term siblings. Previously reported differences could thus partly be due to genetic or environmental characteristics shared between siblings. The VLBW group displayed less unsaturation in subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue, suggesting differences in its metabolic activity and energy storage.
HEALTH
Nature.com

iTRAQ-based quantitative proteomic analysis provides insight into the drought-stress response in maize seedlings

Drought is a major abiotic stress that harms plant cell physiology and limits the growth and productivity of crops. Maize (Zea mays L.), one of the most drought-susceptible crops, is a major food source for humans and an important resource for industrial bioenergy production; therefore, understanding the mechanisms of the drought response is essential for maize improvement. Using isotopic tagging relative quantitation (iTRAQ)-based protein labeling technology, we detected the proteomic changes in maize leaves under drought stress. Among the 3063 proteins that were identified, the abundance of 214 and 148 proteins increased and decreased, respectively, after three days of drought treatment. These differentially abundant proteins (DAPs) were mainly involved in cell redox homeostasis, cell wall organization, photosynthesis, abscisic acid biosynthesis, and stress-response processes. Furthermore, some of the DAP abundances still differed from the control six days after the drought treatment, most of which were molecular chaperones, heat shock proteins, metabolism-related enzymes, hydrolases, and transmembrane signal receptors. The expression level of some DAPs returned to normal when the water supply was restored, but for others it did not. A significant correlation between the protein and transcript levels was observed following an RT-qPCR analysis. Finally, our research provides insights into the overall mechanism of drought-stress tolerance, and important information for breeding of drought-tolerant maize.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Brain cancer stem cells: resilience through adaptive plasticity and hierarchical heterogeneity

Malignant brain tumours are complex ecosystems containing neoplastic and stromal components that generate adaptive and evolutionarily driven aberrant tissues in the central nervous system. Brain cancers are cultivated by a dynamic population of stem-like cells that enforce intratumoural heterogeneity and respond to intrinsic microenvironment or therapeutically guided insults through proliferation, plasticity and restructuring of neoplastic and stromal components. Far from a rigid hierarchy, heterogeneous neoplastic populations transition between cellular states with differential self-renewal capacities, endowing them with powerful resilience. Here we review the biological machinery used by brain tumour stem cells to commandeer tissues in the intracranial space, evade immune responses and resist chemoradiotherapy. Through recent advances in single-cell sequencing, improved models to investigate the role of the tumour microenvironment and a deeper understanding of the fundamental role of the immune system in cancer biology, we are now better equipped to explore mechanisms by which these processes can be exploited for therapeutic benefit.
CANCER

