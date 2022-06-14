A warming climate decreases microbial diversity, study finds

Drought is a major abiotic stress that harms plant cell physiology and limits the growth and productivity of crops. Maize (Zea mays L.), one of the most drought-susceptible crops, is a major food source for humans and an important resource for industrial bioenergy production; therefore, understanding the mechanisms of the drought response is essential for maize improvement. Using isotopic tagging relative quantitation (iTRAQ)-based protein labeling technology, we detected the proteomic changes in maize leaves under drought stress. Among the 3063 proteins that were identified, the abundance of 214 and 148 proteins increased and decreased, respectively, after three days of drought treatment. These differentially abundant proteins (DAPs) were mainly involved in cell redox homeostasis, cell wall organization, photosynthesis, abscisic acid biosynthesis, and stress-response processes. Furthermore, some of the DAP abundances still differed from the control six days after the drought treatment, most of which were molecular chaperones, heat shock proteins, metabolism-related enzymes, hydrolases, and transmembrane signal receptors. The expression level of some DAPs returned to normal when the water supply was restored, but for others it did not. A significant correlation between the protein and transcript levels was observed following an RT-qPCR analysis. Finally, our research provides insights into the overall mechanism of drought-stress tolerance, and important information for breeding of drought-tolerant maize.
