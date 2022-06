Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU

