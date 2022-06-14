ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport teen escapes state custody for 3rd time

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities searched Tuesday for a Louisiana teenager serving a sentence of juvenile life who escaped for the third time and is on the run.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, in a news release, said the 17-year-old escaped Monday while in transport from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Avoyelles Parish to a hospital for treatment to injuries on his hand, when he attacked the driver and fled.

“This is his third escape from Office of Juvenile Justice custody, and his second escape by escaping through hospitals,” said Wilbert Pryor, special assistant to District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. “His last escape was from Brentwood Hospital during an Oct. 31, 2021, New Orleans Saints Monday Night football game. He was discovered November 9, 2021 in a stolen car near Canton, Texas.”

The teenager was serving time for multiple felonies, including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things. His prison term was scheduled to end Jan. 4, 2026.

He’s serving the maximum youth sentence for a Nov. 9, 2018, robbery of a gas station and its clerk, using an AK-47 automatic rifle, and for his involvement in the Nov. 4, 2018, killing of pizza deliveryman Lester McGee, for which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Pryor said the inmate committed both offenses while only 13-years-old, “which prevented the District Attorney from prosecuting him in adult court.”

Pryor said the teenager should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Polie or Caddo-Shreveport CrimeStoppers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAL

Official says teen’s escape was an ‘coordinated effort’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officials are working on ways to improve security as they search for a Shreveport teen who escaped custody for the third time. According to the Caddo District Attorney, 17-year-old Anthony Mandigo was in custody at the Acadiana Youth Center in Bunkie at the time of his escape.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed, 2 injured in Clyde Fant crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Gunshots ring out in West Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a shots fired call at a Shreveport apartment complex in the Westwood neighborhood that wounded two and left damage in the parking lot. Around midnight officers responded to the scene at the Westwood Village Apartments on Rasberry Ln. Officers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Coroner IDs remains found at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the person whose remains were found by construction workers in March at a demolition site in Mooretown. The coroner says the remains were those of 57-year-old Juanita Brewer of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood. Using DNA analysis, Brewer was identified by the FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Murder Victim Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport late Monday, June 13, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, was shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during a domestic argument. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Woman arrested, accused of hitting student

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a student in early May. According to police, officers were called to a Shreveport high school to investigate visible injuries to a student on May 2. During the investigation, 49-year-old Theresa Douglas was identified as the person who allegedly hit the 16-year-old.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Stolen car crashed at 100 mph, 1 dead, 2 in hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the teen who died in the high-speed crash that left two others hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree on Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. An officer saw the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brentwood Hospital
westcentralsbest.com

Man convicted of beer bottle battery

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who threw a half-full beer bottle at a man in an area bar was convicted Wednesday of aggravated battery in Caddo District Court. The six-person jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court deliberated under 30 minutes before rejecting defendant Caleb Heath Scheen's argument of self-defense. He was found responsively guilty of the April 3, 2021, attack at the Round Bar on Youree Drive. Scheen threw a beer bottle at the victim, striking him in the face, causing a broken jaw, lost teeth and a laceration to the lip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Criminals Slithering About in the Ellerbe Road Area

It isn't difficult to find pictures or video from private security cameras of dirtbags slithering around in the middle of the night looking for easy marks. It is way too easy for a criminal to break out a car window and access anything inside the vehicle. But don't make it even easier by leaving your car or truck doors unlocked. With all the talk lately of criminals' access to guns, please do not leave a gun inside a vehicle at night, whether the vehicle is locked or not.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

SPD: Man entered business with brick, burglarized it

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate a man they say burglarized a business in early May. According to police on May 4 officers responded to a business burglary in the 100 block of E Kings Hwy. When they arrived they learned that a brick was used to shatter the front glass of the business and steal items.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSLA

Two brothers injured in west Shreveport shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two men are recovering after being shot late Tuesday night — and police are searching for the gunman. Dispatchers got the call just after midnight on Wednesday, June 15 to a Shreveport hospital regarding two men with gunshot wounds. One of the victims at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cw39.com

Officials: Woman left infant twins at scene of wreck on I-20 in Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities said a woman left her 6-month-old twins at the scene of a car wreck in Harrison County on Tuesday. 26-year-old Fantasia Martinez of Marshall was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, escaping and resisting arrest/transport.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Shreveport teen serving life escapes custody again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
bossierpress.com

Missing Princeton Teen Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s. help in locating this missing teenager from Princeton. James David Boyd III, 16, left his Princeton home Saturday, June 11, at 12:30. a.m. after he had taken his sister’s 2008 Silver Mazda 6 (pictured), with Louisiana...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Child identified in pool drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Anthony Mandigo escapes from state custody

A Shreveport teen serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal carrying of a weapon, escape, burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things, escaped from juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish Monday, June 13, 2022, and is on the run.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sister’s car found, Princeton teen still missing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A 2008 Silver Mazda 6, that James Boyd III, allegedly had taken was found on June 11. The car was returned to his sister by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s deputies but currently, Boyd III is still missing. Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are...
PRINCETON, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy