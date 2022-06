Former Charlottesville Police Chief Dr. RaShall Brackney will address the media to announce that she has filed a federal racial and gender discrimination lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville and numerous individuals including the former city manager and city attorney, among others. She is also alleging retaliation and tortious interference. Dr. Brackney filed an EEOC complaint last year and was recently granted the right to sue the city. Dr. Brackney will be accompanied by her attorney Charles Tucker of The Cochran Firm.

