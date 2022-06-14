ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Car crashes into Whitehaven home, 1 hurt

By Destinee Hannah, Melissa Moon
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m.

Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition.

Danita Ajene who owns the house was home when it happened.

“I heard a bump and saw some dust,” Ajene said. “I saw the lady on the ground, and they pulled her from my yard to the sidewalk.”

Police haven’t said what caused the crash, but people who live on Graceland Cove said the driver lost control of his vehicle on Mill Branch, drove through one neighbor’s yard, crashing through some large planters before plowing into the side of the house.

“It’s hard to believe someone just took the whole garage off the house, but people speed through her all the time,” said Leslie Settles, who lives behind Ajene.

Ajene agrees and said drivers had turned Mill Branch into a racetrack. She and her neighbor across the street have lost count of how many times a vehicle has veered off Mill Branch and damaged their property.

Speeding Camaro driver caught with guns and drugs

“They ran in my front yard in December, hit that tree over there, and messed up my yard. I just got my yard fixed,” said Ajene.

She is just grateful no one was seriously hurt, but is begging drivers to slow it down.

“It’s not worth losing your life over.speeding,” said Ajene. “Thank the Lord I have insurance. I’m here.”

Police have not said if speed was a factor or if the driver was cited in the crash.

K,F,C
2d ago

I know speed had to play a part in this wreck told these people house up I hope they had some insurance

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Lucy Moore as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Raleigh. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run collision [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting victim crashes, dies in downtwon Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Memphis. First responders say officers were responding to a car accident call that came in shortly after7 a.m. in the area of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue. While on the scene they found a man suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
