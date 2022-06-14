Car crashes into Whitehaven home, 1 hurt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m.

Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition.

Danita Ajene who owns the house was home when it happened.

“I heard a bump and saw some dust,” Ajene said. “I saw the lady on the ground, and they pulled her from my yard to the sidewalk.”

Police haven’t said what caused the crash, but people who live on Graceland Cove said the driver lost control of his vehicle on Mill Branch, drove through one neighbor’s yard, crashing through some large planters before plowing into the side of the house.

“It’s hard to believe someone just took the whole garage off the house, but people speed through her all the time,” said Leslie Settles, who lives behind Ajene.















Ajene agrees and said drivers had turned Mill Branch into a racetrack. She and her neighbor across the street have lost count of how many times a vehicle has veered off Mill Branch and damaged their property.

“They ran in my front yard in December, hit that tree over there, and messed up my yard. I just got my yard fixed,” said Ajene.

She is just grateful no one was seriously hurt, but is begging drivers to slow it down.

“It’s not worth losing your life over.speeding,” said Ajene. “Thank the Lord I have insurance. I’m here.”

Police have not said if speed was a factor or if the driver was cited in the crash.

