Beltrami County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beltrami, Clearwater, Marshall, Pennington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Koochiching County in north central Minnesota Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 742 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kabetogama, or 16 miles southeast of International Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kabetogama around 755 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Kabetogama Lake, Rainy Lake East, Rainy Lake West and Voyageurs National Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Cass; Clearwater; Hubbard; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake of the Woods; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake; Roseau SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 368 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CASS CLEARWATER HUBBARD ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE OF THE WOODS MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE ROSEAU
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

