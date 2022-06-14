ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Afghan refugees in Milwaukee area provided free vision screenings

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3earjP_0gAkzBfV00

Prevent Blindness Wisconsin (PBW) partnered with the Hanan Refugee Relief Group (HRRG) to provide new refugees in the Milwaukee area with preventative vision health education.

Last month, PBW says they were able to vision screen 20 women. Twelve were referred on to further care. According to a news release, many women complained of changes in their vision, blurry vision, and struggles with day-to-day activities due to vision concerns.

Officials say PBW will assist HRRG staff with vision care navigation education and will assist with solutions to vision care for those with Medicaid coverage.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee man on a mission to help stop the violence

MILWAUKEE— Milwaukee is on track to set a new a homicide record this year. There have been 94 homicide victims in the City of Milwaukee so far this year, according to public data from the Milwaukee Police Department. That’s an increase of 20 deaths from this time last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Blindness#Health Education#Hrrg#Medicaid
Greater Milwaukee Today

No Left Turn in Education hosting critical race theory event in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Some local parents have reached out to the New Berlin Public Library with concerns after the group No Left Turn in Education announced it will sponsor a talk series event in the building featuring Frank McCormick and Scarlett Johnson regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT). The event is called: “Poisoned: The insidious ideologies in your schools” and is scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m. June 30.
NEW BERLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy