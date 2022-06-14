ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Chase Burns, Drew Beam named Freshman All-America by NCBWA

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Two Tennessee pitchers received Freshman All-America honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Chase Burns and Drew Beam were named to the Freshman All-America Team.

Burns, a Gallatin, Tennessee native, was the Volunteers’ Friday starter throughout the majority of the 2022 season. He was a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.

He finished 8-2 and was a member of the SEC’s All-Freshman Team and earned second-team all-conference honors. Burns received third-team All-America honors from College Baseball Weekly, the first UT freshman pitcher to do so since R.A. Dickey was named All-America in 2004.

Beam, who posted an 8-1 record, was the SEC Freshman of the Year.

He and Burns are tied for fifth in program history with wins by a freshman.

Beam was named to the conference’s all-freshman team and received second-team All-SEC honors. He was also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and was named a midseason All-America standout by D1Baseball.

