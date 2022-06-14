ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut sues over trash bags marketed for recycling

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has filed a lawsuit accusing Reynolds Consumer Products of illegally marketing trash bags as recycling bags, even though the bags themselves cannot be recycled.

The Hefty brand bags are advertised by the company as “perfect for all your recycling needs” and “designed to handle all types of recyclables.”

But Attorney General William Tong said the bags themselves cannot go into the state’s single-stream recycling system and accused the company of false and deceptive marketing practices in violation of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Hefty Recycling Bags are not recyclable, and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on the trash heap,” Tong said. “But you would never know that based on Reynolds’ false advertisements. Reynolds deceived Connecticut families and undermined our state’s recycling systems.”

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court Tuesday, seeks unspecified monetary damages including profits from bag sales and attorneys’ fees, as well as an order that would prevent further deception, Tong said.

Phone call and emails to Reynolds Consumer Products seeking comment were not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
The Associated Press

Missouri man pleads guilty in catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a scheme that transported tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million business. Federal prosecutors said Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property across state...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Stream Recycling#Trash Bags#Recyclables#Superior Court
The Associated Press

2 people die in separate river accidents in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff’s officials say six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy