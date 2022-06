MISSOULA, Mont. — In a press conference Tuesday, officials with Yellowstone National Park expressed concern about opening the park anytime soon. “This is not going to be an easy rebuild. Obviously, things that we're going to need to do to stabilize once the water comes down, assess what the full damage is and the length of that corridor,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly.

