Over a dozen four-wheel drive roads open in Summit County’s portion of the White River National Forest

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot temperatures along the Front Range have created high waters and potentially dangerous conditions. Those conditions have shut down at least two creeks to tubing in Boulder and Jefferson counties. (credit: CBS) With tubes around their waists, two young ladies looked forlorn on Tuesday. A red flag over Clear Creek meant that tubing was off-limits. “We’re disappointed but it’s way better to be safe than sorry.” It may have looked tame enough, but the chart shows only one danger level higher. Nick Bowermaster, a Golden Park Ranger cautioned, “You can get in, think you are fine and next thing you...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO