Summit County, CO

Over a dozen four-wheel drive roads open in Summit County’s portion of the White River National Forest

By Eliza Noe
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a dozen dirt and four-wheel drive roads managed by the Dillon Ranger District in the White River National Forest are open for the summer. According to the most recent...

www.summitdaily.com

CBS Denver

No Sign Of Male Who Fell Into Roaring Fork River, Search Operations Suspended For Night

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man who reportedly fell into an extremely rugged whitewater feature called the Devil’s Punch Bowl has not been seen since the incident mid-day Wednesday. Searchers suspended their efforts just before 9 p.m. due to darkness. Pitkin County officials closed Highway 82 for a brief time early this afternoon as they positioned gear and crews along the Roaring Fork River about seven miles east of Aspen. Most of the activity centered in the immediate area of the Devil’s Punch Bowl near mile marker 50. According to Parker Lathrop, Chief Deputy of Operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Interstate 25 closed in southern metro

Part of Interstate 25 in the south metro is closed as police try to negotiate with a person in crisis, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department. #I25 northbound: Road closed due to police activity between Exit 196 - Dry Creek Road and Exit 199 - Belleview Avenue. https://t.co/5av0ETHQjB— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 16, 2022 The section impacted is between Belleview Avenue and Dry Creek Road. The...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
Summit County, CO
Traffic
City
Dillon, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
County
Summit County, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
skyhinews.com

Rainbow Family gathering in Routt, not Grand, County

The Rainbow Family of Living Light will have their 50th annual Rainbow Family Gathering in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest at Adams Park, northeast of Craig, Colorado, from July 1-7. The council made the decision, announced in Facebook groups, at their Spring Council meeting June 13. Colorado Rainbow Family members...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Potentially Dangerous Conditions Shut Down 2 Creeks To Tubing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hot temperatures along the Front Range have created high waters and potentially dangerous conditions. Those conditions have shut down at least two creeks to tubing in Boulder and Jefferson counties. (credit: CBS) With tubes around their waists, two young ladies looked forlorn on Tuesday. A red flag over Clear Creek meant that tubing was off-limits. “We’re disappointed but it’s way better to be safe than sorry.” It may have looked tame enough, but the chart shows only one danger level higher. Nick Bowermaster, a Golden Park Ranger cautioned, “You can get in, think you are fine and next thing you...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
#Peru#Motorcycle#Sante Fe Peak
broomfieldenterprise.com

Sheridan Parkway in Broomfield, Erie scheduled for Wednesday closure

Sheridan Parkway between 167th Avenue and Alcott Way will be closed for two days beginning Wednesday. Erie officials state in a news release that the closure is needed to complete construction work associated with a residential construction site east of Sheridan Boulevard just south of Colo. 7 in Broomfield. Traffic...
ERIE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco BBQ Challenge gets cooking on Main Street for first time since pandemic

The Frisco BBQ Challenge, formerly called the Colorado BBQ Challenge, is back with a new format that matches the new name. After two summers of coronavirus-related cancellations, the 27th annual version returns Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, following an evening kick-off concert Thursday, June 16. Frisco Events Manager...
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado high country commissioners, including Summit, blast Airbnb report that disconnects short-term rentals from housing crisis

A group of 15 commissioners from seven mountain counties is blasting a recent study commissioned by short-term rental giant Airbnb that dismissed the idea that short-term rentals are eroding worker housing in Colorado’s high country. “Airbnb narrowly focused on positive impacts, and facts appear selected to craft a story...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
PLANetizen

Signs Gas Prices Are Curbing Driving in Colorado

Gas prices have yet to reach California levels in Colorado, but drivers are nonetheless rethinking their habits. | Alex Millauer / Shutterstock. While high gas prices have historically shown just how stubborn drivers can be, there is usually some reduction of driving when gas prices spike. With many people emerging back into their normal day-to-day routines and making up for lost time with road trips and vacations after two long years of pandemic restrictions, the current high gas prices are less likely to produce outcomes in line with precedent.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Let’s commit to attacking noxious and invasive weeds

Thank you, Summit County Weed Manager Ryan Cook, for bringing back the “Weed of the Week.”. Summit County has 32 invasive weed species. These plants came here from Europe or Asia accidentally or as escaped ornamentals. It’s a safe place for them in our county as their natural predators did not come along. They have spread at alarming rates and have moved into our ecosystem, displacing our native flora that our wildlife relies on.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Sun Valley Residents Pump The Brakes On I-25 Widening Project

DENVER (CBS4) – A widening of I-25 between Santa Fe and 20th Street has long been in the works. The Colorado Department of Transportation says, in the end, it would alleviate traffic for drivers as part of its 10-year plan. However, a group that lives along the construction zone in the Sun Valley neighborhood is trying to pump the brakes on the proposal. (credit: CBS) About a dozen protestors gathered with signs in hand on Tuesday morning, saying their neighborhood is already heavily impacted by air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. “Doubling down on highway projects will only make life worse,” said Molly...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Moose Charges, Attacks Two Individuals & Their Dog In Boulder County

Two adults and their dog unexpectedly fell victim to a moose attack earlier this week in Boulder County. According to a press release via the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning (June 8) shortly before 8 a.m., the Boulder County Communications Center received a call regarding a person who was injured after being charged by a moose near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United State Forest Service property, near the Town of Nederland in unincorporated Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO

