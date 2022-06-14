ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lady Vols' Justine Pissott scores seven points as Team USA defeats Colombia

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkpyW_0gAkyMPh00

Tennessee women’s basketball player Justine Pissott scored seven points for the Team USA in its victory during the opening round of pool play of the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Pissott came off the bench for Team USA in its 81-29 victory over Colombia Monday.

Pissott, an incoming freshman for the Lady Vols, played 16-and-a-half minutes. She had two rebounds, two blocks and one steal, for Team USA, which opened a 16-3 lead in the contest, when Pissott made a 3-point shot with 3 minutes, 48 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Team USA will continue pool play Tuesday and Wednesday. Team USA will play Puerto Rico Tuesday and El Salvador Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Draymond Green Winning Fourth NBA Title

Warriors star Draymond Green officially became a four-time NBA champion on Thursday night. Shortly after the final buzzer went off, LeBron James took to social media to congratulate him. Even though Green and James have been involved in several intense battles over the years, they clearly have a lot of...
NBA
The Spun

Winter Olympics Hero Has Reportedly Died At 35

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. South Korean hockey player Cho Min-ho has passed away. Min-ho passed away after battling cancer. He was just 35 years old. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Min-ho's passing. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for this Friday. "The Korean ice hockey family...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jersey numbers announced for incoming UNC freshmen

With UNC basketball’s 2022 recruiting class all set to be on campus by the end of this week, that means we are one step closer to the college basketball season. Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel will on be on campus for the first time this week, joining fellow member of the class of 2022 Will Shaver, a power forward who enrolled early at UNC in the spring. According to InsideCarolina, the jersey numbers for the four freshmen have been finalized and are as follows: Trimble: No. 0 Washington: No. 13 Shaver: No. 21 Nickel: No. 24 North Carolina’s 2022 class was ranked No. 17 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After facing intense criticism this week, LIV Golf players in U.S. Open got to play golf, with one dangerous player in serious contention

BROOKLINE, Mass. – LIV Golf dominated the storylines earlier this week at the U.S. Open at The Country Club, the controversial Saudi Arabia-backed, Greg Norman-led rival league causing a stir. To the point that two-time U.S. champion and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka unloaded. “I’m tired of the conversations....
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blake Wesley invited to green room for NBA draft

Fifty-eight names will be called during this year’s NBA draft, but only 22 of them will be at the Barclays Center to hear their name called. These young men represent what many feel will be the best in this year’s draft class. While results obviously aren’t guaranteed, the promise is there. Among those who will get to walk across the stage and put on his new team’s cap once his name is announced is Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Colombia#El Salvador#The Team Usa
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Suspensions aren't halting the Saudi advance. The PGA Tour needs to outline a new future — now

Not everything remains unclear in the escalating war between the PGA Tour and its Saudi-funded rival, LIV Golf. We know, for example, that moral arguments are meaningless to the amoral, that calls for loyalty are futile if directed to the disloyal, that appeals to a greater good are worthless to the selfish, and that emotional pleas are ineffective to the indifferent, even from families of those killed on September 11th.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Relive Oklahoma's 13-8 win over Texas A&M in the Men's College World Series

The Oklahoma Sooners got off to a great start in their 13-8 win over Texas A&M in the Men’s College World Series. They struck first with a run in the top of the first inning and then exploded for seven runs in the second. Oklahoma manufactured runs with great baserunning, patience at the plate, and using the long ball to put away their former Big 12 and future SEC foe.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Brady Manek post Pacers workout interview

Former UNC basketball forward Brady Manek is staying busy with NBA workouts ahead of next week’s NBA Draft. Manek, who has worked out for multiple NBA teams up to this point, was part of an Indiana Pacers pre-draft workout on Friday. Following the workout, he spent time with the Pacers media team to discuss his workout, time at UNC and what he is looking to potentially bring to an NBA team. In his lone season with UNC, Manek averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. He also shot 40.3 percent from the three-point line. Below is the full interview. after making a run to the National Championship in his lone season with @UNC_Basketball, Brady Manek (@BradyManek) is excited to show teams his personality and versatility during pre-draft workouts.#GoldOnTheClock pic.twitter.com/6v65VA2ueJ — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 17, 2022 Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL 4 video: Josh Silveira finishes Marthin Hamlet with kitchen sink in lengthy barrage

Josh Silveira has big shoes to fill, and he continues to impress time and time again. At 2022 PFL 4, Silveira made his regular season debut for the promotion after an appearance earlier this year on PFL Challengers Series. There was no easy matchmaking off the bat, as Silveira (9-0) fought 2021 PFL light heavyweight runner-up Marthin Hamlet (9-4) at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy