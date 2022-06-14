Lady Vols' Justine Pissott scores seven points as Team USA defeats Colombia

Tennessee women’s basketball player Justine Pissott scored seven points for the Team USA in its victory during the opening round of pool play of the FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship in Buenos Aries, Argentina.

Pissott came off the bench for Team USA in its 81-29 victory over Colombia Monday.

Pissott, an incoming freshman for the Lady Vols, played 16-and-a-half minutes. She had two rebounds, two blocks and one steal, for Team USA, which opened a 16-3 lead in the contest, when Pissott made a 3-point shot with 3 minutes, 48 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Team USA will continue pool play Tuesday and Wednesday. Team USA will play Puerto Rico Tuesday and El Salvador Wednesday.