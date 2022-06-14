ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fit4YouMKE to sell 'Wellness in a Bottle' at Juneteenth celebration

By Cassandra McShepard
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Uplifting the community is the mission of Fit4YouMKE. Founders Jolie and Robert Brox coupled together to educate their clientele on nutrition, fitness and overall health and wellness.

One of the ways they plan to do this in the Juneteenth parade is to offer what they call “Wellness in a Bottle.”

Their business was born from the experiences Robert Brox had as a child.

“Witnessing violence on the north side of Milwaukee, as a child, I wanted to highlight the goodness that I know is in Milwaukee," said Robert.

Through trial and error, his wife Jolie developed a natural lavender lemonade.

“Our Lavender Lemonade is a healthy alternative to a lot of drinks with high fructose corn syrup. It aids in digestion and can be consumed hot or cold. It’s also a great mixer for cocktails," says Jolie.

I tried it and was very impressed! Look for the purple Fit4YouMKE tent during the Juneteenth parade. They will have many of their products and samples of the Lavender Lemonade, so you can try it before you buy it.

