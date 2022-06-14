ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Weather Aware Wednesday for strong to severe storms, Heat continues through the week

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Tomorrow the First Alert weather team is Weather Aware for the possibility of afternoon storms that are capable of producing Damaging winds up to 60mph and heavy rainfall. The area is under a slight risk (Level 2 out of 5) for that threat.

We expect these storms to move through our News 3 viewing area during the Wednesday afternoon to evening hours. These storms will pop up due to the extremely warm temperatures and energy moving along the eastern peripheral of the high pressure.

The storms will be traveling east to west due to the nature of the jet stream.

Our focus is still on the dangerous heat that will continue through the end of the week bringing high temperatures in the upper 90s and heat indexes up to 110 degrees possible, with the entire News 3 viewing area under a heat advisory until Wednesday night at 8 pm.

Besides any relief, an afternoon storm will bring we expect these temperatures to cool slightly to the lower 90s by Sunday (Fathers Day) with less humidity.

As for rain chances after Wednesday a stray shower or storm is possible the rest of the week, with a lesser chance on Sunday.

For next week we warm right back up to the upper 90s with the chance of triple digits by next Wednesday.

Chris Denmark- Miss. State Intern 2022

