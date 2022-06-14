ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Blood Donor Day: Theme, Reasons To Consider The 'Simple But Selfless' Act

By Athena Chan
 2 days ago
World Blood Donor Day, observed on June 14 every year, continues to raise global awareness of the importance and need for safe blood donations. It also honors the world's donors for their "simple but selfless" act. The World Health Assembly declared the observance in May 2005 after the success...

