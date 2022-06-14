ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers, business leaders meet to build stronger regional workforce

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — High school career and technical programs, seen as key to building a stronger regional workforce, were the subject of a roundtable discussion of educators and business leaders in Rockford on Tuesday.

Career Education Associates of North Central Illinois (CEANCI) hosted the event at the Rockford Country Club.

Teachers met with business leaders to discuss how best to prepare students to go from the classroom to the workforce.

Educators learned what specific skill sets companies are looking for and which occupations are in high demand.

Organizers of the event called the partnership a “win-win.”

“[The teachers win] because of the career technical education programs they’re enrolled in, they have skill sets. They have certifications and they have knowledge. And then, also the partners win because we are feeding them some really good workforce,” said CEANCI Community Outreach Coordinator Bethany Mead.

CEANCI covers nine school districts in Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle counties.

