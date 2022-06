Around 10 percent of people charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer in Virginia over a nearly decade-long period had a history of mental illness, according to data from University of Virginia researchers presented Tuesday to the state’s Behavioral Health Commission. Altogether, between 2009 and 2018, a total of 2,213 people with a history of […] The post One in 10 Virginians charged with police assaults have a history of mental illness appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO