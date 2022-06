The Belle of Dayton Distillery is releasing its third and oldest batch of Detrick Straight Rye Whiskey on Friday. “Every barrel from every batch is different,” Michael LaSelle, Belle of Dayton co-founder. “What’s so unique about it is we have a 7-year-old barrel in this. That’s one of the oldest whiskeys I’ve seen released from an Ohio distillery.”

DAYTON, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO