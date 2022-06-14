ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian punter commits to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
2022 punter Jackson Ross has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Ross is from Prokick Australia in Melbourne, Australia.

“I am honored to announce that I have committed to study and play football at the University of Tennessee on full scholarship,” Ross announced.

About Prokick Australia

Prokick Australia was developed in 2007 to train, guide and transition Australian athletes to perform at the College/NFL level. With our natural Aussie instinct of kicking a ball, we have developed a successful program to enable this.

Prokick Australia is widely respected in the USA for developing punters and kickers, which has US coaches demanding more and more players from our program. Coaches don’t just ask for any Australian punter, they ask for Prokick Australian Punters, something we are super proud of.

Our mission is to get you educated at a US College and we promise that you will learn, laugh and sweat if you are invited into the Prokick Australia program. – Nathan Chapman and John Smith

