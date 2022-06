COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Supreme Court of South Carolina will hold a hearing on Wednesday to consider if Alex Murdaugh should be disbarred. On Thursday, officials said Murdaugh will appear in front of the Supreme Court on June 22 "to present legal argument on the question of whether this Court should disbar Respondent from the practice of law." That hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m.

