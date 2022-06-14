ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Forward Madison ready for friendly against German side Paderborn

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Forward Madison is gearing up for a friendly match against a special opponent. German side SC Paderborn 07 are in town, fresh off a strong season in the 2 Bundesliga, Germany’s second tier. “We’re here to get to know the culture a little bit,”...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Cuba City takes down #1 Amherst, advances to D3 State Championship

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — In their first trip to the state baseball tournament in 67 years, Cuba City made it an extended stay at Fox Cities Stadium. The Cubans used a dominating pitching performance by Kobe Vosberg and some clutch hitting in the 7th inning from Reece Rosenkranz to knock off undefeated and top ranked Amherst 2-1.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball releases Big Ten schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Merlin Roger “Dutch” Becker

Merlin Roger “Dutch” Becker, age 97, passed away at home in his sleep on June 13, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1925 to Henry and Martha (Radtke) Becker in Columbus, WI. Dutch grew up in Madison’s Glen Oak Hills area and graduated from West High in 1943. He was inducted into the army and assigned to Company A of the 7th Infantry Division. Dutch was a member of the ground force invasion of both Leyte and Okinawa and earned two Bronze Stars and other combat merit awards.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Cuba City captures program’s first state championship

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The last and only other time Cuba City made it to the state baseball tournament was 1955. That season the Cubans finished runner-up. This year’s squad took it a step further and finished the job. Cuba City took down St. Croix Falls 8-4 to win the program’s first Division 3 State Title.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Charles Witz

Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Charlene Fobes

Charlene E. Fobes, 76 of Mauston passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Charlene was born on August 11, 1945 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Vernon and Frieda (Onsager) Fobes. Charlene is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Stamm, her nephews Jeff (Cheryl) Stamm, Dan (Krista) Stamm, Dave Stamm and...
MAUSTON, WI
Channel 3000

Daniel L. Krause

Daniel L. Krause, 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at his home. Dan was born on August 18, 1957 in Fort Atkinson, son of the late Ralph “Clem” and Gladys (Kutz) Krause. He married Gail Tracy on May 23, 1981. He is survived by...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Kenneth Gompert

Kenneth L Gompert, age 94, died peacefully at home on June 14, 2022. Kenneth Leon Gompert was born on January 28, 1928 in Colorado to William and Opal (Brau) Gompert. He was married to Evelyn Schmidt on May 9, 1953 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Madison, WI. They lived in Colorado during many of their working years and enjoyed the golf club and hosting out of town relatives.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Neil Heinen: This is a Madison collaboration not seen since Monona Terrace

“What can I do?” As editorial director for WISC-TV and Madison Magazine for almost 30 years, that was the question I was asked most by viewers and readers. It came from a genuine desire to help, and uncertainty as to where to begin. In many cases the answer was easy. Madison is replete with networks for collecting and distributing resources for those who need them. Volunteers with time and/or money are always welcome. But when it came to issues of inequities and disparities, when the response required a change in one’s perspective and assumptions, the answers were often hard to find, and sometimes harder to accept. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, the Rev. Dr. Alex Gee’s visionary Black-inspired and -led $36 million dollar project on Madison’s booming south side, is a beautiful answer to the question: “What can I do?” It will change this city as it is changing the people supporting it. And I am one of them.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Laurence Allen Udelhofen

Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Kenneth V. Harasim

Kenneth V. Harasim, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells with Wess Burchett officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Sarah Wallace

Sarah B. Wallace, 41, of Gratiot, WI went to Heaven on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 19th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Sunday, June 19th from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

John Robert “Bob” Fusch

John Robert “Bob” Fusch, 79 of Reedsburg/Las Vegas, passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1943 in Madison, the son of John Rodney and Dorothy L. (Williams) Fusch. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1961 and...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel 3000

Sue Ann (Randall) Hubanks

DEFOREST – It is with great sadness we announce that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Sue Ann Linda (Randall) Hubanks peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., after a brief illness. Sue Ann was born in Madison on March 8, 1951, to Harry...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Michael Jon Hamm

Michael “Mad Dog” Hamm, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away at home on June 7, 2022 after a long battle with throat cancer. His struggle through the years with the side effects from his cancer treatment showed his courage, facing life with determination. Funeral service will...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Joyce A. Wahl

Joyce A. Wahl, age 90, of Monroe, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at Graceland Manor. Joyce was born on December 26, 1931 in Monroe, the daughter of Robert Leo and Helen Faith (Hoffmeister) Broge. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1950. Joyce was a city girl that became a farmer’s wife in Blanchardville following her marriage to Willis I. Wahl in 1953. She worked as a nursing assistant at St. Clare Hospital and Pleasant View before retiring from Dorman’s Cheese. After retirement, Joyce found her dream job as the “coffee lady” at Kwik Trip. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles and visiting with family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who enjoyed helping others.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

New pop-up tenant opens at Garver Feed Mill

Roll Play Madison, a board game cafe, is opening a pop-up experience through mid-September at Garver Feed Mill on Madison’s east side. Roll Play originally opened at 449 State St. in 2019, but decided not to renew its lease at that location in April of this year. The pop-up at Garver opened during Memorial Day Weekend.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Lou Ann Valeria Bonjour

Lou Ann Valeria Bonjour, age 85, passed away at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born at home in Roxbury on July 26, 1936 to the late William and Alice (Breunig) Mack. Lou Ann attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School and later attended Sauk City High School. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Bonjour on Sept. 12, 1953; he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2014. Lou Ann was devoted to her family and raising her 6 children at home, she looked forward to family events and supporting her grandchildren. Alongside Bob they founded Sauk Prairie Storage and Warehousing. She was a dedicated member at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury where she played organ; learned by ear, helped serve the funeral luncheons and was a member of the CCW.
SAUK CITY, WI

