Forward Madison ready for friendly against German side Paderborn

Lou Ann Valeria Bonjour, age 85, passed away at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac on Monday, June 13, 2022. She was born at home in Roxbury on July 26, 1936 to the late William and Alice (Breunig) Mack. Lou Ann attended St. Norbert’s Catholic School and later attended Sauk City High School. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” A. Bonjour on Sept. 12, 1953; he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2014. Lou Ann was devoted to her family and raising her 6 children at home, she looked forward to family events and supporting her grandchildren. Alongside Bob they founded Sauk Prairie Storage and Warehousing. She was a dedicated member at St. Norbert’s in Roxbury where she played organ; learned by ear, helped serve the funeral luncheons and was a member of the CCW.
