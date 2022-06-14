ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Pavement buckles reported near Baraboo, DeForest, Fitchburg as temperatures hit record

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago

BARABOO, Wis. — Tuesday’s record-setting heat led to multiple pavement buckles across south-central Wisconsin.

In Dane County, northbound U.S. Highway 51 was blocked at State Highway 19 due to a pavement buckle. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera showed one lane of traffic moving through the area using an off-ramp and shoulder.

The area was reported to have cleared shortly after 7 p.m.

Another pavement buckle was reported around 6:15 p.m. on the right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 18/151 at Fitchrona Road near Fitchburg. That scene cleared around 8:30 p.m.

In Sauk County, the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12 near Ski Hill Road south of Baraboo were blocked due to a pavement buckle, according to WisDOT.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. and reported to be cleared around 6 p.m.

Highway 12 in Sauk County has experienced numerous pavement buckles in recent years, including two last month . Barry Paye, WisDOT’s director of technical services, previously told News 3 Now the issue could be in part due to the type of aggregate that was used to build the road.

“It’s a local type of quartzite that tends to have very expansive properties, thermal expansion,” he said following the first pavement buckle on Highway 12 last month . “The way I quickly explain it is like siding on your house; you hear it shrink in the winter and crack and in the summer, it expands. The Baraboo quartzite tends to have very expansive properties, so that was the locally available material to build that road and that was what’s in there.”

nbc15.com

Power outages slowly falling after storm-filled week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The lights are coming on for more and more people after two severe storm systems tore through southern Wisconsin, leaving trees and power lines toppled, along with more severe damage. MG&E reported Thursday morning that its crews have whittled the number of customers still affected into...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands of Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin following storms

OAKDALE, Wis. — Nearly 17,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. As of 11:50 p.m., Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 900 customers in Columbia County are without power. Nearly 1,300 are without electricity in Marquette County, and another nearly 450 are in the dark in Dodge...
OAKDALE, WI
