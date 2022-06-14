Photos: Meet the Harding High School Class of 2022

MILFORD — A crowded fight at Walnut Beach last month started over an argument about a Bluetooth speaker, police said Tuesday night. A couple was on the pier trying to connect to a speaker that looked very similar to the one they brought. However, “It was not their speaker and a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation,” according to Milford Police Officer First Class Marilisa Anania in an email to Hearst Connecticut Media.

