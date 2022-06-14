ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Photos: Meet the Harding High School Class of 2022

By Staff reports
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The...

Register Citizen

Torrington theater hosts Oliver Wolcott Tech graduation

TORRINGTON — Oliver Wolcott Technical School’s class of 2022 held commencement exercises this week at the Warner Theatre on Main Street. The students gathered in the Marine Studio Theatre lobby beforehand for pictures, wearing their gowns and decorated mortarboards before their processional into the main theater.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Region 14 names new superintendent of schools

WOODBURY — The Region 14 Board of Education has appointed a new superintendent to lead the district this coming school year. The board voted to appoint Brian Murphy on Monday night. He is expected to start on Aug. 25, Cooperative Educational Services announced Tuesday. “It is an honor to...
WOODBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington Gay Straight Alliance event celebrates Pride Month

TORRINGTON — A Pride Day event at the Torrington Library was both celebratory and somber. The city’s Gay Straight Alliance event marked the sixth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, in which former Torrington resident Kim “KJ” Morris was among those killed. In the June 12,...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Local briefs, June 18, 2022

BARKHAMSTED — The First Congregational Church of Barkhamsted, 6 Old Town Hall Road off Route 181, invites the community to join with them for worship at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 19. The church will celebrate Father’s Day followed by a commemoration of our newest national holiday, Juneteenth. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Register Citizen

Photos: Hundreds attend Middletown’s Cruise Night on Main

MIDDLETOWN — Hundreds of people attended Middletown’s Cruise Night on Main Wednesday with pre-1997, classic vehicles lining both sides of the street. The 25th annual showcase, sponsored by the city and Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, included a concert by Nightshift, food trucks, family activities and other entertainment. This...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Eight arrested in Memorial Day Walnut Beach fight

MILFORD — A crowded fight at Walnut Beach last month started over an argument about a Bluetooth speaker, police said Tuesday night. A couple was on the pier trying to connect to a speaker that looked very similar to the one they brought. However, “It was not their speaker and a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation,” according to Milford Police Officer First Class Marilisa Anania in an email to Hearst Connecticut Media.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Wide range of artisans, jewelry makers set for Essex Green summer fest

ESSEX — The newest work by emerging and established fine artists and artisans from Connecticut, New England, and the tri-state region will display their creations at the annual summer arts festival on the Essex Town Green. Presented by the Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery in Centerbrook, the festival...
ESSEX, CT
Register Citizen

Five Points Gallery patrons can ‘steal’ artwork during Torrington ‘Art Heist’

TORRINGTON — A gang of art thieves is expected to hit Five Points Gallery Saturday night. Groups of thieves, in fact, and they’ll do their dastardly deeds for the crowd at the gallery’s fourth annual Five Points Art Heist. The collection of paintings and mixed-media pieces — all donated — will be displayed in the gallery on Water and Main streets.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

State police investigate I-84 hit-and-run in Danbury

DANBURY — State police are seeking information on a Friday hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 84. The incident occurred near the Exit 2 on-ramp around 4:30 p.m., when police say a car veered into the right lane of the highway, sideswiped a 2022 Honda Civic driven by a 73-year-old man from Brewster, N.Y., and did not stop.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

1928 Cocktail Club speak-easy opens in Branford, but you need the password

BRANFORD — The brown paper taped on the windows came down and the 1928 Cocktail Club opened downtown with little fanfare. It all seemed a little hush-hush. To get in, guests must say a secret password (available daily on Instagram) through a sliding speakeasy window. Last week the password was “Bottoms up.”
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

School bus, car collide in Hartford, police say

HARTFORD — A school bus and a car collided in the North End of the city Tuesday morning, police said. No children were injured, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The driver of the car may have minor injuries, he said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Youth charged with stealing Lexus from Milford car dealership

MILFORD — Police have charged a minor in connection with the theft of a Lexus from a car dealership earlier this spring. Police said the 2013 Lexus and its keys were stolen from Superior Motors on Bridgeport Avenue on April 5. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Derby,...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Motorcycle rider stable after Vernon crash

VERNON — Police said no charges have been filed, but their investigation remains ongoing after a serious motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Vernon police said a 26-year-old Enfield resident was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a 2001 GMC Sierra. The driver of the truck, a 36-year-old Hartford man, and his passengers were not injured.
VERNON, CT

