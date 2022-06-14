Photos: Meet the Harding High School Class of 2022

TORRINGTON — Oliver Wolcott Technical School’s class of 2022 held commencement exercises this week at the Warner Theatre on Main Street. The students gathered in the Marine Studio Theatre lobby beforehand for pictures, wearing their gowns and decorated mortarboards before their processional into the main theater.
DANBURY — The embattled president of Western Connecticut State University who earned a “no confidence” vote from faculty furious over the depletion of 99 percent of the school’s reserves will step down in July in a leadership shakeup that will bring in a veteran Arkansas educator.
BRANFORD — Let’s start with The Two at The Juice Co., which opened in April on Branford’s Main Street. A combination of fresh-squeezed orange juice and carrot juice, it’s also packed with ginger and turmeric. “It’s organic, it’s nutritious, it’s delicious,” said Branford’s Kara Seneco on...
WOODBURY — The Region 14 Board of Education has appointed a new superintendent to lead the district this coming school year. The board voted to appoint Brian Murphy on Monday night. He is expected to start on Aug. 25, Cooperative Educational Services announced Tuesday. “It is an honor to...
NEW HAVEN — The English family, descendants of onetime Connecticut governor, U.S. representative and senator James Edward English, long has valued philanthropy — and various family members have worked both in the background and the trenches over the years to move the community forward in myriad ways. But...
TORRINGTON — A Pride Day event at the Torrington Library was both celebratory and somber. The city’s Gay Straight Alliance event marked the sixth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, in which former Torrington resident Kim “KJ” Morris was among those killed. In the June 12,...
BARKHAMSTED — The First Congregational Church of Barkhamsted, 6 Old Town Hall Road off Route 181, invites the community to join with them for worship at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 19. The church will celebrate Father’s Day followed by a commemoration of our newest national holiday, Juneteenth. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
MIDDLETOWN — Hundreds of people attended Middletown’s Cruise Night on Main Wednesday with pre-1997, classic vehicles lining both sides of the street. The 25th annual showcase, sponsored by the city and Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, included a concert by Nightshift, food trucks, family activities and other entertainment. This...
MILFORD — A crowded fight at Walnut Beach last month started over an argument about a Bluetooth speaker, police said Tuesday night. A couple was on the pier trying to connect to a speaker that looked very similar to the one they brought. However, “It was not their speaker and a verbal altercation turned into a physical altercation,” according to Milford Police Officer First Class Marilisa Anania in an email to Hearst Connecticut Media.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-year hiatus, Two Road's Road Jam Music Festival returns to Stratford with two days of beer, food and music. The festivities start in the late afternoon on Friday at the Two Roads campus, with a second full...
ESSEX — The newest work by emerging and established fine artists and artisans from Connecticut, New England, and the tri-state region will display their creations at the annual summer arts festival on the Essex Town Green. Presented by the Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery in Centerbrook, the festival...
TORRINGTON — A gang of art thieves is expected to hit Five Points Gallery Saturday night. Groups of thieves, in fact, and they’ll do their dastardly deeds for the crowd at the gallery’s fourth annual Five Points Art Heist. The collection of paintings and mixed-media pieces — all donated — will be displayed in the gallery on Water and Main streets.
DANBURY — State police are seeking information on a Friday hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 84. The incident occurred near the Exit 2 on-ramp around 4:30 p.m., when police say a car veered into the right lane of the highway, sideswiped a 2022 Honda Civic driven by a 73-year-old man from Brewster, N.Y., and did not stop.
BRANFORD — The brown paper taped on the windows came down and the 1928 Cocktail Club opened downtown with little fanfare. It all seemed a little hush-hush. To get in, guests must say a secret password (available daily on Instagram) through a sliding speakeasy window. Last week the password was “Bottoms up.”
HARTFORD — A school bus and a car collided in the North End of the city Tuesday morning, police said. No children were injured, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The driver of the car may have minor injuries, he said.
HARTFORD — When Daniel Kish cleans the streets of the city, he’s not skipping one single piece of trash. “Even the things that they say we can skip that are biodegradable like cigarette butts, I get those too,” Kish said. For Kish, cleaning the streets of Hartford...
MILFORD — Police have charged a minor in connection with the theft of a Lexus from a car dealership earlier this spring. Police said the 2013 Lexus and its keys were stolen from Superior Motors on Bridgeport Avenue on April 5. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Derby,...
VERNON — Police said no charges have been filed, but their investigation remains ongoing after a serious motorcycle accident Wednesday morning. Vernon police said a 26-year-old Enfield resident was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a 2001 GMC Sierra. The driver of the truck, a 36-year-old Hartford man, and his passengers were not injured.
NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 22-year-old driver who crashed into Scarpellino’s Restaurant after apparently fleeing the scene of two other crashes moments earlier in nearby communities Tuesday evening. New Haven police on Wednesday identified the driver as Wilmer Lopez. Police...
NEW HAVEN — Three Connecticut men were charged Tuesday with robbing eight convenience stores and smoke shops of cash, cigarettes and other items earlier this year, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging the trio each with conspiracy to commit...
