BRANCHBURG, N.J. -- A Staten Island parent coach is accused of a brutal attack on a baseball umpire at a youth game in New Jersey.The league said the umpire suffered a broken jaw.CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with his colleagues in Somerset County on Wednesday.It was on a baseball field in Branchburg where the U.S. Amateur Baseball League says a 72-year-old umpire was punched Saturday by a Staten Island parent coach during a 13-and-under game.Fellow umpire Mark Smith said the victim told him there were no close calls."It was 16-0 was the score. It was in between innings and he said...

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO