HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch in the area of Pratt Avenue and Bankhead Parkway on Wednesday. Huntsville Police and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene around 8 a.m. According to officials on the scene, the driver was pulled from the vehicle and appears to be okay.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO