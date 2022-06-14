ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tatis not cleared to swing, says he's making progress in quest to return to Padres

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BuB7_0gAkvrs900

There was bad news and there was better news regarding Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday.

Just shy of three months from surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left wrist, Tatis is still not cleared to begin swinging a bat. But he caught a baseball for the first time Tuesday, the day after a CT scan and consultation with the surgeon who repaired his fractured scaphoid in March.

"A little bit of both — a little bit happy I'm still progressing, a little bit sad it’s not at the pace that everybody wants, including myself on the front line," Tatis said while standing in the visitors dugout at Wrigley Field after playing catch, taking grounders and making throws from shortstop . "It’s just really hard. ... A little bit disappointed with the time lapse. But I feel like in this time I gotta trust the doctors and the team that is behind it and what everybody has in plan for the long run.”

Tatis, who has been gripping a bat, wore a wrap on his left wrist. He has been taking grounders and throwing for a couple months, but he had not caught throws until Tuesday.

"I feel (like) a baseball player again," he said.

He also briefly fielded some balls in center field Tuesday and made throws from there. He said that was to get his body going and not because of a pending move to the outfield.

Tatis’ latest CT scan to determine the level of healing in the scaphoid was Monday, and it did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped, and the team figures to be without its star shortstop until at least the All-Star break in mid-July.

“This is all about the long term and a long relationship with Fernando and his career,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said. “We said all along we’re going to be very cautions. This falls more in line with that.”

Preller said the process is now “week to week” and expressed confidence “we’ll continue to get good news as we progress." It is believed Tatis could return to play in as little as three weeks after beginning to swing a bat.

"I feel like we have a good plan behind that,," Tatis said. "It's not just gonna be about games. (It's) how many pitches I'm going to be seeing a day. I feel like whatever it takes … and hopefully I can be back soon."

The best-case timeline for a return to play was three months post-operation. There was always the possibility, if not likelihood, it would take slightly longer. Interpreting the level of healing via imaging is subjective, and comfort level with approving a return to full activity can be different from doctor to doctor.

Tatis was seen by Dr. Donald Sheridan, who performed his March 16 surgery, in Arizona and then joined the team in Chicago.

Preller said Sheridan was “very pleased with” with the imaging and feedback from Tatis but that the doctor was not ready to OK Tatis swinging a bat.

“Nothing has really changed,” Preller said. “… This is important to our organization and Tati. We’re going to be very conservative.”

The Padres are 38-24 and entered Tuesday’s game in a virtual tie with the Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

"It's been hard being on the sideline," Tatis said. "But I'm just proud ... of my team. We're one of the best teams in baseball without me. They're doing a great job. Everybody's coming along together. It's just great being a part of this team. It’s just special."

The offense, ranked 25 th in OPS and 26 th in home runs, could certainly use the player who led the National League with 42 homers last season and whose .965 OPS was the second highest in the major leagues from 2019 through ’21.

“We’re expecting to have him back,” Preller said. “It’s just a matter of when. I don’t think it changes anything to where we need to do something from a roster standpoint.”

Tatis had 334 fewer plate appearances in that span than MLB leader Juan Soto, who had a 1.001 OPS for the Nationals from ’19 to ’21, and 350 fewer plate appearances than third-ranked Bryce Harper of the Phillies (.958 OPS).

Tatis, who finished fourth in MVP voting in 2020 and third last season, missed almost half the season with hamstring and back injuries in 2019 and last year spent three different stints on the injured list (a total of 30 games) with a separated left shoulder. Tatis decided to not have offseason surgery to repair a partial tear in his labrum and instead rehabilitated through strength training.

However, he suffered the wrist injury in early January in a fall off a motorcycle in the Dominican Republic. He was seen at a hospital there and thought he had escaped serious injury. The accident occurred during the MLB lockout, and communication between teams and players was severely limited.

The Padres learned of the injury when the lockout ended, three days before Tatis and most other players reported to their facility in Peoria, Ariz., on March 13. His intake physical revealed his fracture, and he had surgery March 16.

Preller used the word "mature" to describe how Tatis is handling the pace of his recovery.

"There's a lot of noise out there," Tatis said. "There's always been a lot of noise for me. And I feel like I've done a little bit of a good job of learning how to control all of that and just not letting that affect me every single way possible. It’s a learning process. That’s what it’s about."

Updates :
4:27 p.m. June 14, 2022 : This article was updated with quotes from Fernando Tatis Jr.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Padres Announce Results Of Fernando Tatis Jr's CT Scan

The San Diego Padres are unfortunately going to have to wait longer for Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis underwent surgery in March after fracturing his wrist during the offseason, so the star shortstop has yet to play this season. While the team initially offered a three-month timetable that would have cleared a mid-June return, Tatis reportedly isn't close to taking the field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Padres Remain Quiet About Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres have been without their best player, star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., all season. Tatis suffered a wrist injury in a motorcycle accident during the lockout and was unable to consult team doctors. The Padres have still been a dangerous team this season, even without their superstar,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Gavin Lux versus Angels starter Noah Syndergaard. In 64 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .238 batting average with a .583 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
fantasypros.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. has CT scan on Monday

Fernando Tatis Jr. underwent a CT scan on Monday and will await results to dictate the next steps. He has been on the 60-day injured list since April 7 with a left wrist fracture. (Kevin Acee on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Depending on the results of the CT scan, Tatis Jr....
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim held out of Padres' lineup Thursday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Matt Swarmer and the Chicago Cubs. The Padres appear to be giving Kim a standard breather. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Kim at shortstop and batting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Yardbarker

Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Odds for Thursday, June 16 (Buy Low on Ohtani's Pitching)

Angels -1.5 (+140) 7.5 (OVER +105 | UNDER -125) Ohtani has been good this season, but I think there's better days ahead for him on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.64 thus far, slightly down from last season, but his FIP is right in line with last season's numbers at 3.21. He is striking out more batters per 9 innings and walking less, it's a fair argument he is actually pitching better this season than last.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

NL MVP Power Rankings: Paul Goldschmidt vs Manny Machado and more

The race for the NL MVP is heating up with Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado are neck-and-neck at the moment. While the AL MVP race looks to be Aaron Judge and everyone else, the chase for the NL MVP is much tighter. At the moment, it would about to be between St. Louis Cardinals‘ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and San Diego Padres‘ third baseman Manny Machado.
MLB
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
66K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy