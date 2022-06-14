Tatis not cleared to swing, says he's making progress in quest to return to Padres

There was bad news and there was better news regarding Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday.

Just shy of three months from surgery to repair a fractured bone in his left wrist, Tatis is still not cleared to begin swinging a bat. But he caught a baseball for the first time Tuesday, the day after a CT scan and consultation with the surgeon who repaired his fractured scaphoid in March.

"A little bit of both — a little bit happy I'm still progressing, a little bit sad it’s not at the pace that everybody wants, including myself on the front line," Tatis said while standing in the visitors dugout at Wrigley Field after playing catch, taking grounders and making throws from shortstop . "It’s just really hard. ... A little bit disappointed with the time lapse. But I feel like in this time I gotta trust the doctors and the team that is behind it and what everybody has in plan for the long run.”

Tatis, who has been gripping a bat, wore a wrap on his left wrist. He has been taking grounders and throwing for a couple months, but he had not caught throws until Tuesday.

"I feel (like) a baseball player again," he said.

He also briefly fielded some balls in center field Tuesday and made throws from there. He said that was to get his body going and not because of a pending move to the outfield.

Tatis’ latest CT scan to determine the level of healing in the scaphoid was Monday, and it did not reveal the level of healing the Padres hoped, and the team figures to be without its star shortstop until at least the All-Star break in mid-July.

“This is all about the long term and a long relationship with Fernando and his career,” Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller said. “We said all along we’re going to be very cautions. This falls more in line with that.”

Preller said the process is now “week to week” and expressed confidence “we’ll continue to get good news as we progress." It is believed Tatis could return to play in as little as three weeks after beginning to swing a bat.

"I feel like we have a good plan behind that,," Tatis said. "It's not just gonna be about games. (It's) how many pitches I'm going to be seeing a day. I feel like whatever it takes … and hopefully I can be back soon."

The best-case timeline for a return to play was three months post-operation. There was always the possibility, if not likelihood, it would take slightly longer. Interpreting the level of healing via imaging is subjective, and comfort level with approving a return to full activity can be different from doctor to doctor.

Tatis was seen by Dr. Donald Sheridan, who performed his March 16 surgery, in Arizona and then joined the team in Chicago.

Preller said Sheridan was “very pleased with” with the imaging and feedback from Tatis but that the doctor was not ready to OK Tatis swinging a bat.

“Nothing has really changed,” Preller said. “… This is important to our organization and Tati. We’re going to be very conservative.”

The Padres are 38-24 and entered Tuesday’s game in a virtual tie with the Dodgers for first place in the National League West.

"It's been hard being on the sideline," Tatis said. "But I'm just proud ... of my team. We're one of the best teams in baseball without me. They're doing a great job. Everybody's coming along together. It's just great being a part of this team. It’s just special."

The offense, ranked 25 th in OPS and 26 th in home runs, could certainly use the player who led the National League with 42 homers last season and whose .965 OPS was the second highest in the major leagues from 2019 through ’21.

“We’re expecting to have him back,” Preller said. “It’s just a matter of when. I don’t think it changes anything to where we need to do something from a roster standpoint.”

Tatis had 334 fewer plate appearances in that span than MLB leader Juan Soto, who had a 1.001 OPS for the Nationals from ’19 to ’21, and 350 fewer plate appearances than third-ranked Bryce Harper of the Phillies (.958 OPS).

Tatis, who finished fourth in MVP voting in 2020 and third last season, missed almost half the season with hamstring and back injuries in 2019 and last year spent three different stints on the injured list (a total of 30 games) with a separated left shoulder. Tatis decided to not have offseason surgery to repair a partial tear in his labrum and instead rehabilitated through strength training.

However, he suffered the wrist injury in early January in a fall off a motorcycle in the Dominican Republic. He was seen at a hospital there and thought he had escaped serious injury. The accident occurred during the MLB lockout, and communication between teams and players was severely limited.

The Padres learned of the injury when the lockout ended, three days before Tatis and most other players reported to their facility in Peoria, Ariz., on March 13. His intake physical revealed his fracture, and he had surgery March 16.

Preller used the word "mature" to describe how Tatis is handling the pace of his recovery.

"There's a lot of noise out there," Tatis said. "There's always been a lot of noise for me. And I feel like I've done a little bit of a good job of learning how to control all of that and just not letting that affect me every single way possible. It’s a learning process. That’s what it’s about."

Updates :

4:27 p.m. June 14, 2022 : This article was updated with quotes from Fernando Tatis Jr.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .