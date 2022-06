According to a new survey, men start turning into their father at around the age of 37. I can tell you it gets more and more apparent as the years go by. I imagine there are those guys that the last thing they want is to turn into their father but I'd really have no objection. My dad was a great guy. in fact, he was probably one of the funniest people I've ever known.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 HOURS AGO