Local Sports Update 6/14/22

Brian, Trisha & Lindsey Alicna from KY Farm Bureau Insurance went on their first adventures for 2022. They visited Ride-Wright Tires in Elizabethtown and we were shown how to dismount and remount and balance a tire. The crew there also taught us about flats and how to repair them. A bit of time was spent explaining brakes and how to inspect them for wear. Great care was taken to share the shop policy on tightening wheels and how to torque them to manufacturer’s specifications. Various tools, machines, equipment and specialized processes for the shop were demonstrated and explained as well.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO