Alabama Senior Trooper Marcus Golden did not realize how close he was to delivering a baby when he pulled over a vehicle on January 24. Melissa Stevens was being driven to the hospital by her cousin Debrica Jackson after she went into labor. Jackson was traveling at a high rate of speed on the I-65 near Prattville when Trooper Golden initiated a traffic stop to see if there was a problem. That was when he discovered Stevens was in active labor and she was very close to delivering her baby.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO