Hartselle, AL

Authorities search for motive after Hartselle man and suspect die from gunshots

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hartselle man died after being shot in Somerville on Tuesday and the suspect, a Somerville resident, shot himself and died at a hospital after attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. Spokesman Mike Swafford said his department received a call about...

themadisonrecord.com

2 dead in Morgan County shooting, sheriff says

Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.
