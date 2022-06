NORTHWOODS - Most of the Newswatch 12 viewing area can expect severe weather Wednesday afternoon, and a tornado watch is in effect for Vilas County and all counties south and west of Vilas County until 10:00 Wednesday night. 70MPH winds are expected as well as golf ball sized hail. Torrential rainfall and localized flash flooding will also be possible according to the National Weather Service. Tune in to Newswatch 12 for the latest storm information from our Weather Watch 12 team.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO