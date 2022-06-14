UPDATE: Motorcycle crash victim in stable condition

TOWN OF HOLLAND, Wis. (WKBT) – 62-year-old William Towner is in stable condition following a motorcycle crash Tuesday.

Towner crashed into a guard rail traveling north on HWY 53 in the area of County Highway MH, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said. The initial investigation indicated an unnamed medical condition may have caused the crash. Towner sustained serious injuries and was transported to Gundersen. He was later transported to UW Health in Madison, according to officials.

Towner is in stable condition. The accident is still under investigation.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Holmen Police Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance responded to the scene.

