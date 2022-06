This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. June 14-19 The United States government ordered nearly 40 planes to land at an airport in a small town located in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador during the week after the attacks on September 11, 2001. This award-winning musical, featuring songs and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, shares how the citizens took the passengers in and made them part of the community. Call for times and ticket prices. Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, (480) 965-3434,asugammage.com.

