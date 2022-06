Although the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators are both in the Atlantic Division, they are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see carry over to the 2022 offseason too, as the Senators have a few players who the Bruins should consider targeting to help fill some holes on their roster. Let’s now take a dive into each player and why they have the potential to be solid additions to the organization.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO